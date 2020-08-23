Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Share, Business Profiles and Forecast tom 2023

Market Analysis:

The worldwide negative pressure wound therapy market is predicted to grow at a 6.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023), according to the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Negative pressure wound therapy or NPWT, which is also called vacuum-assisted wound closure, includes the use of sub-atmospheric pressure for healing chronic and acute wounds. These devices come in assorted sizes and shapes to match the patient’s body contour and also the wound size to be treated. NPWT devices have a dressing set, drainage tubing, and vacuum pump that along with promoting wound healing also helps in reducing recurrent usage of dressings, offer an effective choice for managing closed surgical incision lines as well as augment the well-being of the patient.

Various factors are propelling the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Share. These factors, in accordance with the MRFR report, include various initiatives undertaken by the government for preventing SSIs, increasing spending on surgical and chronic wounds, increasing incidences of diabetes, and increasing post-operative use of negative pressure wound therapy due to increasing rate of cesarean sections, especially in elderly mothers.

On the contrary, lack of skilled healthcare providers and unnoticed complications with the use of negative pressure wound therapy devices are factors that may deter the negative pressure wound therapy market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players :

Cardinal Health, DeRoyal Industries Inc, Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. KG, Medela, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Genadyne, Talley Group, Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec Group plc, Acelity L.P. Inc., and others

Market Segmentation:

The MRFR report provides a complete segmental analysis of the negative pressure wound therapy market report on the basis of end user, wound type, and product type.

Based on product type, the negative pressure wound therapy market is segmented into accessories, single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices, and conventional negative pressure wound therapy devices. Of these, the conventional negative pressure wound therapy devices will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period. This is owing to its effectiveness to handle huge amounts of exudates.

Based on wound type, the negative pressure wound therapy market is segmented into burns, ulcers, and surgical and traumatic wounds. The ulcers segment is again segmented into pressure ulcers, foot ulcers, venous ulcers, and others. Of these, the surgical and traumatic wounds segment will dominate the market over the forecast period. This is on account of the increasing expenditure on surgical and chronic wounds and increasing prevalence of surgical and traumatic wounds.

Based on end use, the negative pressure wound therapy market is segmented into home care settings, hospitals, and others. Of these, the hospitals segment will lead the market over the forecast period. This is owing to the critical role of negative pressure wound therapy in wound care coupled with the easy accessibility of advanced negative pressure wound therapy systems, especially in hospitals.

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, the negative pressure wound therapy market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the Americas will lead the market over the forecast period. This is owing to its growing demand, coupled with growing advancements in the healthcare domain that is facilitating easy access to the negative pressure wound therapy in the region. The US is the key contributor in the region.

The worldwide negative pressure wound therapy market in Europe is predicted to have a healthy growth over the forecast period. This is owing to advancements in technology in the region’s healthcare sector and increasing incidences of diabetes.