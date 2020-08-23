Electric Wheelchair Market Share, Business Profiles and Forecast to 2023

Market Analysis

As they are electrically powered these wheelchairs do not need any human assistance for mobility purpose. Electric wheelchairs are available in different types namely standing electric wheelchair, center wheel drive chair, front wheel drive chair, rear wheel drive chair, dual purpose chair, electric outdoor chair and electric indoor chair.

The global Electric Wheelchair Market Size is poised to expand at a notable CAGR over the assessment period (2018-2023). Electric wheelchairs or power chairs are basically mobile chairs that is powered through electric motors. It is shorter in length and more maneuverable thereby making it ideal for indoor use. Some of the key advantages of using an electric wheelchair include little effort to mobilize, independence, highly adaptable, going up ramps and hills easily and power for distance.

There are plentiful factors that is boosting the growth of theelectric wheelchair market. These factors as per the Market Research Future (MRFR) report include convenience, ease of mobility, growing need for advanced wheelchair especially from the sports sector, need for automated wheelchair for disabled people, growing elderly population and high disposable income. The additional factors include comfortable and user-friendly, and launch of new products equipped with advanced technologies namely automatic folding wheelchair. People having orthopedic conditions such as bone fractures, hip and knee problems and rheumatoid arthritis particularly amid the geriatric population need such wheelchairs for mobility. Also, people with neurological disorders namely spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) possess weak muscles that limit their movement. Thus, the growing incidences of orthopedic conditions and SMA are also boosting the market growth. On the contrary, lack of infrastructure and awareness coupled with high price of electric wheel chair are factors that may impede the growth of the electric wheelchair market.

Key Players

Permobil AB, Whill Inc., LEVO Ag, Hoveround Corporation,Permobil AB, Invacare Corporation, Quantum Rehab, Pride Mobility Products Corp, Sunrise Medical Limited,OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, Medical Depot, Inc., Karman Healthcare, MEYRA GmbH, Drive Medical Ltd, GF Health Products Inc

Market Segmentation

MRFR report provides an extensive segmental analysis of the electric wheelchair market on the basis of end use and product.

Based on product, it is segmented into standing electric wheelchair, center wheel drive chair, front wheel drive chair, rear wheel drive chair, dual-purpose chair, electric outdoor chair, electric indoor chair and others. Of these, center wheel drive chair will have the largest share in the market over the assessment period.

Based on end use, the electric wheelchair market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, home care settings and others.

Regional Analysis

By region, the electric wheelchair marketcovers growth opportunities and latest trends across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Of these, the Americas will have precedence in the market due to inflated need for such wheelchairs on account of greater inclination for technologically advanced equipment, high awareness about the product and higher affordability. Government support and favorable reimbursement scenario for aged people in the form of medical facilities and subsidies for medical equipment will also support market growth in this region. The electric wheelchair market in Europe will have a steady growth owing to increasing investment in R&D activities. In the APAC region the electric wheelchair market is predicted to expand at a rapid rate due to awareness and rising purchasing power in this region. Besides, growing interest from manufacturers to invest in developing economies especially in India and China, growing penetration of such wheelchairs and increase in geriatric population are adding to growth of the market in the APAC region. In the Middle East and Africa, the electric wheelchair market will exhibit fast growth owing to the region’s developing medical facilities.