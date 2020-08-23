Dental Hand Tools Market Analysis, Dynamics. Global Insights and Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis:

The developments in the oral care industry coupled with rising prevalence of dental disorders are primarily responsible for driving the proliferation of the dental hand tools market. MRFR’s analysis highlights that the market is poised to witness constant growth over the next couple of years. Furthermore, rising dental care expenditure is further expected to boost the market expansion.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6617

As per the latest report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Dental Hand Tools Market is expected to mark a robust growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributable to the rising demand for oral care facilities.

Awareness regarding oral diseases has been on a rise which has accelerated the revenue creation for the market participants. Additionally, the growing geriatric population is majorly favoring the expansion of the dental hand tools market and is expected to exhibit a similar trend in the upcoming years. With the developments in the dental industry, the number of skilled personnel has increased. It is anticipated to catapult the global dental hand tools market on an upward trajectory.

Market Segmentation:

By type, the global dental hand tools market has been segmented into cutting instruments, examining instruments, and others.

By end-user, thedental hand tools market has been segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global dental hand tools market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is a highly lucrative market which is projected grow substantially in the foreseeable future. The consolidation of key players is the primary driver of market growth. The government grants and funding are expected to influence the growth of the dental hand tools market positively over the next couple of years.

Europe is a vital revenue pocket and is projected to scale new heights in the forthcoming years. The developing oral care industry, rising dental care expenditure and increasing awareness about dental disorders are likely to catalyze the proliferation of dental hand tools market in the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period. The rising expenditure in preventive oral care is the major factor responsible for the catalyzed growth of dental hand tools market. Furthermore, factors such as unhealthy food habits, growing patient pool, exponential geriatric population, etc. are prognosticated to fuel demand for dental services, thus, augmenting the dental hand tools market.

The Rest of the World is likely to exhibit steady growth throughout the assessment period. Middle Eastern countries are expected to drive the expansion of the dental hand tools market owing to developments in the dental care market. Meanwhile, unavailability of proper oral care facilities in African region remains an impediment to market growth.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the key players profiled in the report areDentalEZ, Dentsply Sirona, American Eagle Instruments, Paradise,Karl Schumacher, TREE, CFPM, LMDental (Planmeca), Prima Dental, Brasseler, Integra LifeSciences, KaVo Group, Medesy, BTI Biotechnology, Helmut-Zepf, Premier Dental, Dental Technologies, Power Dental USA, and CDM Center of Excellence.

Industry News:

In May 2018, Dentsply Sirona, a leading provider of professional dental products and technologies, and Datum Dental, Ltd., a subsidiary of Datum Biotech have entered into a distribution agreement in the U.S.

In July 2018, Henry Schein, Melville, an industry leader in dental tools, have announced the implementation of its strategy of cutting cost and rationalizing of operations.

In August 2018, Washington D.C.-based Danaher announced its plan of spinning off its dental business into an independent company.

In August 2018, Seikowave Dental, a developer of 3D imaging platform, has raised USD 1.2 Mn in a new round of equity financing.