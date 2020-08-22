High Voltage Capacitors Market Global Overview and Strategic Regional Analysis 2020 to 2030

High Voltage Capacitors Market size is estimated to be USD 2.05 billion in 2019 and is predicted to reach USD 4.68 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020-2030.

The capacitor is an electrical component which is used for the energy storage in electrical field. Every capacitor has different arrangements but have two electrical conductors detached from dielectric which is called as insulators. Capacitors are used in almost every electrical component.

Market Dynamics and Trends:

The presence of developed infrastructure coupled with technological advancement is expected to enhance the market growth. Furthermore, increased demand of energy supply and increased demand of electrical appliances are also expected to support the growth of high voltage capacitors market. The other factors include wide application and increasing demand from different end user with high thermal stability and insulation coupled with increased demand from automotive industry are also expected to fuel the market growth. However, changes in the raw material prices coupled with hazards caused due to the high voltage capacitors are expected to hamper the market growth. Moreover, innovations and new product launches are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the high voltage capacitors market.

Geographical Analysis:

North America is expected to hold the major market share over the forecast period owing to the increased adoption of high voltage capacitors. Furthermore, increase in technological advancement coupled with presence of developed infrastructure and increase in automotive industry are further expected to drive the growth of high voltage capacitors market. Asia Pacific is expected to show rapid growth with constant increase in market share owing to the increased demand of energy supply due to increased demand. Furthermore, increased demand of electrical appliances with wide application is also expected to contribute the growth of high voltage capacitors market.

Competitive Landscape:

The high voltage capacitors market, which is highly competitive, consists of various market players. Some of the major market players Abb Ltd., General Electric, Tdk Corporation, Maxwell Technologies, Avx Corporation, Siemens AG, Presco AS, Arteche Group, Lifasa and Vishay Inter technology Inc., among others. In the recent past there have been various developments taken place in the market which are further expected to takes place in near future. For instance, in April 2019, Vishay Inter technology, Inc. has introduced a new series of radial-leaded high voltage single layer ceramic disc capacitors in compact sizes. The industry’s only such components to deliver high capacitance values of 2 nF, Vishay Roederstein HVCC series capacitors offer guaranteed load life performance of 1000 h at 125 % rated voltage and +105 °C. The dissipation factor is < 1.5 %. Hvcc series capacitors may offer a qualified and high performance drop-in replacement for almost all Murata part numbers starting with DHR, for which the company has sent out an official discontinuation notice.

Key Benefits:

The High Voltage Capacitors market report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2020-2030 that assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities to capitalize on.

The study comprises a deep dive analysis of the High Voltage Capacitors market trend including current and future trends for depicting the prevalent investment pockets in the market.

The report provides detailed information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities and their impact on the High Voltage Capacitors market.

The report incorporates competitive analysis of the market players along with their market share in the global High Voltage Capacitors market.

The study elaborates SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces model for the High Voltage Capacitors market.

Value chain analysis in the High Voltage Capacitors market study provides a clear picture of the stakeholders’ roles.

