Casino Heist Slot Review – Rob a Lush Casino for Big Bucks

Casino Heist Slot Review

Launched in 2019, Casino Heist is a thrilling game developed by Expanse Studio. It’s one of the most popular slots in the young developer’s library and one of the best as well. In this slot machine, you will enter the shoes a master thief on the biggest score of his life – a casino heist.

The slot game comes with 25 fixed paylines and a few interesting bonus rounds. The RTP of the game is 94.96%. Casino Heist is a slot of high variance, so you shouldn’t expect wins to land frequently.

When they do, though, you’ll be in for quite a surprise. Play Casino Heist for free, real money, or with an online bonus at Magbets casino and see what the fuss is all about.

Casino Heist Theme

Casino heists and robberies have always been popular in the slot industry. That’s the theme of this slot too. The reels are set against an image of a casino where the heist is taking place and the symbols expectedly include a lot of greens (cash), guns, dice, poker chips, and a nicely decorated gun.

It’s a pretty lavish-looking slot which perfectly suits the theme. Even the audio is in tune with the casino robbery theme, suiting it perfectly with some smooth jazz.

How to Win in Casino Heist

Winning in the Casino Heist slot machine is pretty easy. There are 14 symbols in total that can form winning combinations from the left to the right. The low-paying symbols are classic card suits – the highest-paying among them, A, brings only 40 coins for five of a kind.

You’ll be hoping to land some of the other symbols for higher payouts. Five wilds, for example, bring you 2,500 coins. In comparison, the two game protagonists bring 1,000 and 750 coins respectively.

Casino Heist Slot Special Features

The two bonus features in the slot game are definitely its highlights. While all slot games nowadays have one bonus feature, Casino Heist has two and they can be enjoyed simultaneously.

Three or more scatters on the reels will give you 10 free spins with all wins doubled. Thanks to that, you can land pretty nice wins during the free spins round. You can’t retrigger more free spins, but 10 are more than enough to win a nice payout.

The second bonus feature is the Casino Heist itself. It is triggered by 3, 4, or 5 bonus symbols. Depending on the bonus symbols you land, you will start the round with an x2, x4, or x10 multiplier. During the exciting bonus game (which has 3 stages), all your wins will be multiplied by the awarded bonus multiplier.

On the first level, you fight against a security guard. Punch him 5 times and you’ll advance to level 2. You will now need to blow up the vault 5 times. Once open, you enter the final level where you get to collect cash. During the final round, your goal is to rob the vault and you might get a random cash prize at the same time.

As soon as the 3rd level is over, the total cash win will be added to your balance.

Casino Heist Slots Game Information

The Casino Heist online slot was developed by Expanse Studios. It’s a famous game studio from Malta founded in 2019. TO this date, Expanse has already released over 20 games, and Casino Heist seems to be one of the best among them.

The game comes with 25 paylines and a bet size that ranges between 0.1 and 25 coins per spin. Its RTP is well below the industry standard of 96%, but thanks to the game’s bonus features, you can land pretty solid wins.

Graphics & Sounds

Casino Heist looks and feels perfect. The audio-visual segments have been tuned to perfection. The crisp-clear graphics make the symbols look amazing and the jazzy tune in the background perfectly fits the theme.

Expanse Studio has done a great job in terms of graphics and sounds, making Casino Heist look and feel like a premium slot.

Casino Heist RTP & Variance

The RTP of the slot game is “only” 94.96%. It also comes with high variance which might disappoint some players. You shouldn’t be fooled by it, though. The base game can pay nicely if you land the proper symbols and the two bonus features can raise the RTP through the roof.

Casino Heist Online Slot Verdict

There’s no question that Casino Heist is the most popular Expanse Studio product. It has a great theme and exciting gameplay paired with two thrilling bonus rounds. While the game’s RTP may not look attractive, you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover.

Play Casino Heist with an online bonus from Magbets casino and go on an exciting heist with plenty of cash rewards in the bonus round.