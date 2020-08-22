Bollywood actor Gurmeet Choudhary Launches his YouTube channel to give fans a peek into his life*

With the pandemic bringing life and activities for the sixth month, people have been looking for new ways to keep themselves entertained and Bollywood stars have risen to the occasion. Celebrities have been engaging with their fans by sharing everything from home fitness routines to throwback images from shoots. Social media being the biggest bridge between celebrities and their fans, and realising this, stars have been taking to their pages to share details about their lives. Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aryan, Daisy Shah and others have been launching their YouTube channels and the latest addition to this is actor Gurmeet Choudhary.

The multi-faceted and super talented Gurmeet Choudhary has garnered a huge loyal fan following, and the actor is all set to launch his YouTube Channel to share all the aspects of his life with his fans.

Gurmeet Choudhary rose to fame playing Sri Ram in the hit TV series Ramayan and has come a long way since. He has starred in numerous movies, tv shows as well as reality TV shows, and has amassed a huge fan base that adores him for his versatility and talent, and they are eager for a sneak-peek into the actor’s world.

And now, fans are going to be given a more intimate look into the actor’s life. Being a professional martial artist and an absolute fitness freak, videos he will be sharing will surely include stuff about keeping healthy and fit. He is also going to be sharing other aspects of his life, including cooking and recipes, filmmaking, and what a day in his life looks like, all with a touch of humour which he is famous for. In addition to that, he will also be sharing a pro tip at the end of each video aptly called ‘Guru Gyaan’. Being a fitness enthusiastic, Gurmeet has chosen his first video for the channel to be a recipe of Keto cake, where he tried his hands in cooking for the first time. The video is ultimate mix of information and entertainment with a tint of comedy which showcases the real Gurmeet Choudhary to all his fans.

Talking about it Gurmeet says, “I’m really excited to show a different side of me that my fans haven’t had the chance to see before. My primary reason to launch a YouTube channel is to give my fans access to my long videos which isn’t available on other platforms. I really want to connect with my fans and keep them entertained, while keeping them informed at the same time. It is going to be a quirky take on how I deal with all aspects of my life be it cooking, fitness, film making, and everything else I do. I am looking forward to having my fans get to know me better.”

On work front, Gurmeet will next be seen in Zee Studios’ urban horror film ’The Wife’, which he recently commenced shooting for in Jaipur.

We can’t wait to see him not just in the movie but also on his YouTube channel, which is sure to be a hit with all his fans.