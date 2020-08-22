Bhumija Lifesciences offer 15% Discount till 28th Aug (use code- BH1573)

Herbal health products have seen a great popularity in the last decade. The reason may be that the modern medicine focuses more on drugs instead of the disease prevention and healthy diets. In today’s time herbal health products has become a multi-billion dollar industry. People are using herbal products in their regular life for improving the immunity and preventing or treating certain diseases. The herbal products are made up of natural herbs. These herbs are either a plant or a part of plant which have medicinal or healthy properties. A herbal product may contain multiple herbs or a single herb too.

Get 15% Instant Discount (22 Aug – 28th Aug)

We, at Bhumija Lifesciences are having aim of developing and providing best quality herbal products to your home at very reasonable rates. We made our products using the best quality herbs and natural ingredients which can help you in living a better lifestyle without any health problems. The herbal products can have a very strong and positive effect on our bodies. On our herbal products store, you can find herbal products available in the form of supplements such as tablets, capsules, liquids, dietary supplements, juices, beauty products, medical equipments, etc.

These products are completely safe to use if taken in proper dosages. It is common misconception that using herbs directly is more beneficial than their corresponding herbal products. However, it is not completely true, because the herbal products are made using a proper amount and concentration of those herbs, and after washing the herbs in a proper manner. The products are purified and are more effective. Bhumija LifeSciences is a trusted and certified herbal products company.

How to know the herbs used in a herbal product?

At Bhumija Lifesciences, we mention all the ingredients used while making the herbal product on the label of the products. We state the ingredients truthfully and accurately. So you can read the label for getting following information:

• Name of the herbal products

• Address & details of the manufacturing company

• Complete list of herbal ingredients

• Amount of products in container or package

You must not use a herbal product which don’t contain this information

A Few examples of Herbal Products on Bhumija Lifesciences herbal products store:

• Herbal Capsules:

Herbal capsules are similar to advanced medical capsules however, they are derived from plants, herbs, their roots, oil, seeds, flowers or berries. These capsules are believed to have healing properties. These capsules can help in improving your immunity, anti-inflammatory power, treating depression, better skin and mental health.

• Protein Powder:

If you are not able to meet your protein requirements by the daily diet, then you can include protein powder. It is a popular nutritional product which helps in building muscles, repairing tissues, and making enzymes & hormones. Protein powder will help you in muscle growth, repairing muscles & tissues, and gives you extra nutrition

• Aloe Vera Juice:

Aloe vera juice is a gooey liquid made from the thick flesh of Aloe Vera Plant. It is widely famous for treating sunburns but drinking this elixir regularly can give you numerous other health benefits such as improving alkalinity in your body, hydration, liver function, constipation, anaemia, and a clear skin.

• Immunity Booster Syrup:

An immunity booster syrup is a herbal concoction which can strengthen the community. It is mostly prepared of herbs, spices, including basil (tulsi), cinnamon (dalchini), black pepper (kalimirch), dry ginger (shunthi), raisin (munakka) etc. It will definitely help in improving your community to fight against the novel coronavirus.

• Mangosteen Juice:

Mangosteen is a sweet and tangy fruit which is commonly grown in Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore. The fruit comes with a white fleshy pulp, seeds, and have purple colour from outside. Its juice is highly nutritive, source of anti-oxidants, and contain anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer properties.

Wrapping Up:

Above were just a few examples of the herbal products available on Bhumija Lifesciences store. You can get a variety of products at our store at 15% discount. So leverage this discount and move to healthy herbal products.