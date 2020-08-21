Welded Spiral Heat Exchanger Market Size Worth $1.8 Billion By 2025

Welded Spiral Heat Exchanger Market Growth & Trends

The global welded spiral heat exchanger market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. The global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising product demand from various industries including chemicals, petroleum, and food & beverage, among others.

Key materials widely used for the manufacturing of welded spiral heat exchanger include steel, nitrile aluminum, rubber gasket, brass alloy, and titanium, among others. The market is characterized by the presence of top manufacturers such as Alfa Laval and Danfoss. The operations of these companies are integrated across the manufacturing and distribution processes of welded spiral heat exchangers.

Welded spiral heat exchangers have an advantage over a conventional heat exchanger as the fluid is exposed to a much larger surface area.They also provide much higher thermal performance compared to conventional heat exchangers. Welded spiral heat exchanger is ideal for dangerous and aggressive fluids as leakage is practically excluded owing to welded channel construction.

Based on end use, HVAC & refrigeration is expected to be the largest segment and projected to hold its position over the forecast period. The segment was valued at USD 282.1 million in 2018. Food & beverages end-use segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment and likely to register a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2025. Power generation segment is projected to witness significant growth in the market at a growth rate of 4.2% from 2019 to 2025.

Growing industrialization in the developing economies of Asia Pacific and increasing investments in manufacturing, commercial, and industrial projects have contributed to the overall growth of the market. This has led to increased demand for spiral heat exchangers in the region as they are largely used in industries such as petrochemical and food & beverages and power generation companies. A major shift in demand for spiral heat exchangers is being witnessed from mature European and North American markets in the developing economies in Asia Pacific such as China and India.

Welded Spiral Heat Exchanger Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific accounted for 37.6% of the overall market in 2018 and is expected to be the largest market, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period

The European market was valued at USD 397.1 million in 2018 and is likely to be the second-largest market over the forecast period owing to the rising construction and automobile industries

CSA is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate in the global welded spiral heat exchanger market at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2025 on account of growing petrochemical and food & beverages industries in the region.