Veterinary Vaccines Market Growth, Key players, Analysis, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Forecast to 2026

The launch of the vaccine named, Vanguard CIV H3N2/H3N8 Vaccine, was announced in December 2017 by Zoetis. This was the most recent vaccine in the list of the company’s canine influenza vaccine portfolio. Such initiatives taken by companies towards the launch of vaccines to protect animals from various diseases is promoting the growth of the global veterinary vaccines market, predicts Fortune Business Insights in their new report.

Launch of Novel Vaccines for the Preventive Care of Animals to Enable Growth in Market

As per the report, the market highlights some of the major shareholders in the veterinary ultrasound devices market. These companies are mentioned below:

NEOGEN CORPORATION

Eli Lilly and Company

Elanco

Merial

ImmuCell Corporation

Ceva

Intervet Inc. (Merck Animal Health)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Virbac

Fortune Business Insights foresees the global market for veterinary vaccines to rise because of the increasing number of pet adopters worldwide. In a report, titled “Veterinary Vaccines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Inactivated, Live Attenuated, Recombinant, Others), By Animal (Companion, Livestock), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), By Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” it offers an overview of the market, highlighting the key growth drivers and potential restraints. It also provides recommendations to help market players gain competitive edge.

According to the report, the market is anticipated to rise from a value of USD 9.75 Billion in 2018 to USD 16.01 Billion by 2026. The forecast period is set from 2019 to 2026 and the market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.4%.

The global veterinary vaccines market is segmented on the basis of product, animal, and route of administration, distribution channel, and geography. Among these, the parental animal vaccines segment will earn the highest revenue in the forecast duration with respect to route of administration. This is owing to the fact that parental animal vaccines are among the most traditional and common forms of vaccinations. On the other side, the companion animal segment is prognosticated to grow at rapid CAGR in the forecast period, with respect to animal. This is attributable to the rise in number of pet ownership on a worldwide basis.

Increasing Awareness About Diseases Contracted from Animals by Humans to Fuel Demand for Veterinary Vaccines

The rise in awareness about importance of veterinary healthcare is a major factor boosting the global veterinary vaccines market. The increase in the number of pet owners worldwide is also anticipated to help the market gain traction. Increasing investments in research and development by manufacturers for development of novel veterinary vaccines are also anticipated to promote the global veterinary vaccines market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the prevalence of diseases that can pass on to humans from animals such as trichinella spiralis, rabies, and others may also help in the veterinary vaccines market growth.