Stretch Hood Films Market to Face a Significant Slowdown in 2029, as COVID-19 Sets a Negative Tone for Investors

A recent market study published by FMI, “Stretch Hood Films: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029” offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the Stretch Hood Films, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

STRETCH HOOD FILMS MARKET TAXONOMY

The global stretch hood films is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.

By Material

Polyethylene

LLDPE

LDPE

HDPE

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Plastomers, Elastomers & others

By Thickness

Up to 50 microns

50-100 microns

100-150 microns

150 microns & above

By End Use

Construction

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Product

Paper

Textile

Chemical & Fertilizers

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa

WHAT'S INCLUDED

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the stretch hood films, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes dominating segments in the global stretch hood films, along-with key facts about stretch hood films. It also includes graphical representation of the segments according to market size and growth rate.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the stretch hood films in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about stretch hood films present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the stretch hood films report.

Chapter 03: Market Viewpoint

It includes a complete analysis on the basis of the key factors influencing the global stretch hood films market. This provide readers with an in-depth value chain analysis, global pricing analysis (profitability margin), along with opportunity analysis or key trends pertaining to the stretch hood films market which will help readers to make informed decisions. Key drivers and restraints are also given in the report to understand the current market scenario.

Chapter 04: Global Stretch Hood Films Market Analysis

Readers can find the market scenario, with key implications drawn from historical data and future prospects. Moreover, the historic data and forecast is supported by key understanding and rationales including Y-o-Y growth, opportunity assessment, and market value projection.

Chapter 05: Global Stretch Hood Films Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the stretch hood films is expected to grow across various geographical regions, such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Japan.

Chapter 06 – Global Stretch Hood Films Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Material Type

Based on applications, the stretch hood films is segmented into – polyethylene, ethylene vinyl acetate and plastomers, elastomers & others. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 07 – Global Stretch Hood Films Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Thickness

Based on thickness, the stretch hood films is segmented into – up to 50 microns, 50 – 100 microns, 100 – 150 microns, and 150 microns & above. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 08 – Global Stretch Hood Films Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by End Use

Based on thickness, the stretch hood films is segmented into – construction, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, consumer products, paper, textile, and chemical & fertilizers. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 09 – North America Stretch Hood Films Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North American Stretch Hood Films, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some of key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of Stretch Hood Films.

Chapter 10 – Latin America Stretch Hood Films Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America Stretch Hood Films. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the Stretch Hood Films in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 11 – Western Europe Stretch Hood Films Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

Important growth prospects of the stretch hood films based on the product and the end-user industry in several countries, such as Germany, Italy, France, Spain, U.K. Benelux, Nordic, and Rest of Western Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 12 – Eastern Europe Stretch Hood Films Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

Important growth prospects of the stretch hood films based on the product and the end-user industry in several countries, such as Russia, Poland and Rest of Eastern Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 13 –APEJ Stretch Hood Films Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the stretch hood films in APEJ by focusing on China, India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand, and Rest of APEJ. The section also highlights data points regarding the growth of the Stretch Hood Films in the East Asian region.

Chapter 14 – MEA Stretch Hood Films Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter provides information about how the stretch hood films will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as Northern Africa, GCC Countries, South Africa, Rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Chapter 15 – Japan Stretch Hood Films Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter provides information about how the stretch hood films will grow in Japan during the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Chapter 16 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers will find a comprehensive list of all leading manufacturers in the stretch hood films, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Sigma Plastics Group, Coveris Holdings S.A., Novolex Holdings, Inc., AEP Industries Inc., Integrated Packaging Group Pty Ltd., Trioplast Industrier AB, Muller Load Containment Solution, RKW Group, Muraplast d.o.o., Thrace Synthetic Packaging Limited, Rosenflex (UK) Limited, Shields Bag and Printing Co, Manuli Stretch S.p.A, Shields Bag and Printing Co, UAB Umaras, Gebr Duerrbeck Kunststoffe Gmbh Limited, Aalmir Plastic Industries, and NPF Polyfilms Pvt. Ltd.

Chapter 17 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the stretch hood films.

Chapter 18 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the stretch hood films report.