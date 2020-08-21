Retail Automation Market 2020: Sales Revenue, Size, Trends and Forecast 2023

Market Overview

Retail automation is a technology that encompasses several different tactics like automatic storage & retrieval, autonomous guided vehicle, electronic shelf labels, point of sale, barcode & RFID, automated conveyor and others to smoothen up the workflow. This helps in increasing precision and reduces time taken to perform actions. The global retail automation market is expecting an 11% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023). Market Research Future (MRFR) made a claim in their latest report on the Retail Automation Market that the expected valuation could cross USD 18 billion by the end of 2023.

Factors like quick delivery service at reasonable price, transforming purchasing interest, and AI’s integration to optimize operations are expected to take the global retail automation market forward. Its low cost with minimum investment is surely going to inspire retailers to install the system. This is bound to transform the regional market growth.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global retail automation market are – Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Inc. (US), Honeywell Scanning and Mobility (US), Posiflex Technology, Inc. (Taiwan), E&K Automation GmbH (Germany), First Data Corporation (US), Kuka AG (Germany), Wincor Nixdorf AG (Germany), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), NCR Corporation (US), and Kiosk & Display LLC (US) among others.

Global Retail automation Market Segmentation

MRFR’s take on the global retail automation market has substantial focus on a detailed segmentation that includes type, component, components, and end-users. These segments offer a better idea of the growth chart as it includes volume-wise and value-wise market flow.

Based on the type , the retail automation market expected to include automatic storage & retrieval, autonomous guided vehicle, electronic shelf labels, point of sale, barcode & RFID, automated conveyor and others. The barcode & RFID segment is getting substantial traction in the market as it eases the process of tracking products and gathering of real-time data.

Market Research Analysis:

Region-specific analysis of the global retail automation market is founded on mainly four regions namely, Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe and Rest of the World (RoW). This region-specific peek into the market allows a better reading of growth pockets.

North America has the lead in the global market and its reliance on the high-level technologies and better investment scopes are giving it the edge over the others. The market is witnessing an easy permeation of RFID systems to better the product tracking capacities and the process is less expensive. Such advantages have been adopted by top players quickly. The market is also witnessing blessings of the results provided by the research and development sector.

In Europe, similar reasons are expected to drive the regional retail automation market. The market has several players who are actually getting involved in such a prolific growth of the global market.

In the APAC region, this growth depends mostly on the technological integration in retail sectors of China, Japan and India. Emerging economies like China and India are quite big and can initiate expansion plans of global players by offering greater profit margins. The sector is expecting the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

