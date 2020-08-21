Oral Care Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend & Forecast 2025

Increasing prevalence of dental caries and growing awareness towards dental hygiene to drive global oral care market

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Oral Care Market By Product (Toothpaste Toothbrush, Mouth Wash, Dental Accessories/Ancillaries, By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Dental Dispensaries, Online), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, the market is expected to undergo significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing awareness among consumers towards dental hygiene. The increasing prevalence of dental caries, periodontal and other dental diseases is one of the key factors behind the growth of this market. Furthermore, increasing number of small and private dental clinics and dental dispensaries are some other major factors propelling the growth of oral care market, globally.

Various governments and dentists are also creating awareness about oral hygiene through different programs and events. This is a major booster for the growth of oral care market. Adding to this, the technological advancement has led to innovation of new products such as electric toothbrushes which is gaining huge traction in the global market. Apart from this, launch of products like fresh breath strips and chewing gums are further supporting the growth of global oral care market. The increasing affordability and availability of oral care products are expected to drive the market growth in the coming year.

However, the global oral care market might also face some major challenges. Lack of awareness about oral care in rural areas might limit the growth of this market. Apart from that, the increasing circulation of counterfeit oral care products might pose as a greater threat for manufacturers.

The global oral care market is segmented based on product, distribution channel and region. Based on product, the market is split into toothpaste, toothbrush, mouth wash and dental accessories/ancillaries. Among them, the toothpaste segment held largest market share in 2019 owing to their high usage across all income and age groups. The availability of different forms of toothpaste like pastes, gels, powders and polishes is further expected to fuel their demand in the coming years. However, the toothbrush segment is expected to undergo fastest growth during the forecast period due to the launch of advanced products such as electric and battery-powered toothbrushes which are gaining huge traction in the global market.

Based on distribution channel, the global oral care market is segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, retail pharmacies, dental dispensaries and online. Among these, the convenience stores segment accounted for largest market share in 2019 owing to the presence of a large number of convenience stores around the world. However, the online segment is anticipated to witness fastest growth in the coming years owing to the increasing preference of consumers to shop online The huge discounts being offered by various e-commerce sites is also attracting a lot of consumers, which is driving the segment growth.

Major players operating in the global oral care market include The Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc., Church & Dwight Co., LG Corporation, Dr. Fresh, LLC, Sunstar Suisse SA, Lion Corporation and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA. The companies are launching their own online purchasing portals to increase their consumer base by offering lower price on their products. Other key growth strategies being undertaken by manufacturers include mergers & acquisitions.

“Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the oral care market in 2019 and is further expected to hold its dominance during the forecast period, which can be attributed to high prevalence of dental caries and other dental diseases in countries such as India and Malaysia. Apart from this, the rising geriatric population in the region, which is more prone to oral problems, is serving as a major driver for the market growth in Asia-Pacific region,” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global Oral Care Market By Product (Toothpaste Toothbrush, Mouth Wash, Dental Accessories/Ancillaries, By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Dental Dispensaries, Online), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025” has evaluated the future growth potential of global oral care market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in global oral care market.

