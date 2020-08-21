Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market Recent Study Including Growth Factors CAGR of 14.07% by 2026

Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.28 billion to an estimated value of USD 9.41 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.07% in the forecast period of 2020-2026. Non-clinical homecare software are specifically designed for supporting technological services that are designed for managing and assisting individuals in homecare, assisted living and independent living centers. These software services provide assistance to not just patients but to physicians and healthcare providers helping them manage their workflow and increase their efficiency.

Segmentation: Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market

By Application : Agency Systems, Billing, Invoicing & Scheduling, Homecare Accounting System, Personnel Management System & Payroll, Non-Clinical Health Management Systems, Telehealth Systems, Others

: Agency Systems, Billing, Invoicing & Scheduling, Homecare Accounting System, Personnel Management System & Payroll, Non-Clinical Health Management Systems, Telehealth Systems, Others By End-Users: Private Home Care Agency, Rehabilitation Centers/Therapy Centers, Hospice Care, Others

Key Market Competitors: Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the non-clinical homecare software market are McKesson Corporation; ComForCare Health Care Holdings, LLC; Cerner Corporation; Thornberry Ltd.; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Medical Information Technology, Inc.; Agfa-Gevaert Group; Siemens Healthcare Private Limited; Allscripts; Hearst Communications Inc.; Develus Systems Inc.; Netsmart Technologies, Inc.; Delta Health Technologies, Inc.; CareVoyant Inc.; NXGN Management, LLC and Kinnser Software, Inc.

Competitive Analysis: Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market

Global non-clinical homecare software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of non-clinical homecare software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Rise in the levels of geriatric population resulting in a rise of demand for the product; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing per capita income of the individuals fueling the expenditure incurred on healthcare of individuals is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraints

High cost associated with the software technology and concerns regarding the privacy of information amid data theft concerns is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack of technically skilled workforce is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global non-clinical homecare software market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

