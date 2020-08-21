Growth Potential In Japan Consumer Electronics Sector: Latest Publication By Goldstein Market Intelligence

Goldstein Market Intelligence announces the publication of its research report titled Japan Consumer Electronics Market Outlook, 2020. The report contains up to date financial data derived from varied research sources to present unique and reliable analysis. Assessment of major trends with potential impact on the market during the next eight years, including a deep dive analysis of market segmentation which comprises of sub markets, regional and country level analysis.The report provides a comprehensive outlook about the market share along with strategic recommendations based on the emerging segments.

A sample pdf of the report is available at: https://bit.ly/31cAiit

From the total electronic industry in Japan, consumer electronics have around 48.6% market share, with major adoption among the middle and high-income group population. Japan is the brain country behind consumer electronics but the rising competition from China, Taiwan, and South Korea has decreased the global and local presence of Japanese companies. The innovation in consumer electronic products and targeting the younger generation is the opportunity for growth in sales of consumer electronic products in China such as smart TV and smart refrigerators.

To illustrate historical trends, total retail sales & total production for following segments are provided in annual series from 2017 to 2030.

Japan Consumer Electronics Market Segmentation

By Product Type

o Visual and Audio Products

• Television

• Laptops

• Speakers

• Others (Headphones, etc.)

o Major Home Appliances

• Air Conditioner

• Refrigerator

• Washing Machines

• Dish Washers

• Others (Cooktops, Etc.)

o Small Home Appliances

• Food Processors

• Microwave Ovens

• Iron

• Others (Kettle, etc.)

Based on visual and audio products, television segment accounted for the largest market share of 41.2% in 2017 and has nearly 70% of households in Japan are expected to have a smart TV by 2020.

By Pricing Model

o Low-Cost Products

o Medium Cost Products

o High-End Products (Customized or luxury Brands)

By Distribution Channel

o Online Distribution Channel

o Offline Distribution Channel

By Business Model

o Business to Business (B2B)

o Business to Consumer (B2C)

For Full detailed Chapters on “Japan Consumer Electronics Industry”: https://bit.ly/34igQDe

The report provides insights on the following market pointers:

Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments

This Japan Consumer Electronics Market Outlook 2020 looks at the following areas:

• Analyses of global market trends, with market data historical from 2017 forecasted through 2030 compiled by both top-down and bottom-up approaches, / Market Sizing estimations and forecasts across the given market segments Identifying market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Opportunities, )

• Information on significant products, issues and trends, market influences, regulatory issues and other information affecting the pain relief patches market

• Competitive landscaping of major market players provides the recent activities performed by the active players in the market. Activities such as product launch, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and mergers, and other activities.

• Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

• The report also includes a separate chapter with 10-year forecasts for the main sectoral and macroeconomic indicators, delivered in the form of both time series and analytical commentaries.

What’s included

• Executive Summary

• Infographic Overview

• Interactive Databook

• Report PDF

• PowerPoint Presentation

• Previous Editions

For a proposal, request visit https://bit.ly/3h28wuE

Japan Consumer Electronics Market report comprises of the following companies as the key players. Profile description of major competitive players included in the report are:

• Sony

• Panasonic

• Sansui

• Samsung

• LG Electronics

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Haier Consumer Electronics Group

• Hong Kong Skyworth Digital Holdings

• Logitech International

• Onida Electronics

• Toshiba

• Videocon

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Hisense

• TCL

All reports purchased from Goldstein Market Intelligence now come with free access to our COVID-19 Economic Impact reports hub, which gives you access to

• Over 450 pieces of research (with more published each week) addressing markets across the globe.

• Discover how people in countries at different stages of the crisis are adjusting to the ‘new normal’.

• Trending industries which have seen growth due to the changes in circumstance.

• Our latest consumer research surveys, allowing you to see customers views right now.

For further query contact: https://bit.ly/3g7nfDk