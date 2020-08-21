Growth Potential In Global Polycarbonate Luggage Sector: Latest Publication By Goldstein Market Intelligence

Goldstein Market Intelligence announces the publication of its research report titled Global Polycarbonate Luggage Market Outlook, 2020. The report contains up to date financial data derived from varied research sources to present unique and reliable analysis. Assessment of major trends with potential impact on the market during the next eight years, including a deep dive analysis of market segmentation which comprises of sub markets, regional and country level analysis.The report provides a comprehensive outlook about the market share along with strategic recommendations based on the emerging segments.

People are attracted to buying trendy luggage, marking the growth in the global polycarbonate luggage market. The rising travel and tourism industry is driving the growth of the global polycarbonate luggage market. Global Travel and tourism industry has outpaced its performance over the past decade, which accounted USD 1.2 trillion.

Long with numerous benefits associated with polycarbonate luggage, its inflexibility feature restricts the sales over other fabric-made luggage, which can overstuff. Fabric-made bags such as duffle bags which are flexible and can be adjusted in different spaces have a leap over the global polycarbonate luggage market.

To illustrate historical trends, total retail sales & total production for following segments are provided in annual series from 2017 to 2030.

Global Polycarbonate Luggage Market Segmentation

By Product Type

 Carry-on Luggage

 Personal Item Luggage

 Large Luggage

By Target Audience

 Manufacturers

 Suppliers and Distributors

By Price Range

 Premium

 Economical

 Masses

By Distribution Channel

 Online

 Offline

Based on Geography

 North America (U.S. & Canada) Polycarbonate Luggage Market {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion)}

 Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America) Polycarbonate Luggage Market {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion)}

 Europe (The U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Hungary, Spain, Poland, Sweden & RoE) Polycarbonate Luggage Market {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion)}

 Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Polycarbonate Luggage Market {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion)}

 Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, RoMEA) Polycarbonate Luggage Market {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion)}

The report provides insights on the following market pointers:

Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments

This Global Polycarbonate Luggage Market Outlook 2020 looks at the following areas:

• Analyses of global market trends, with market data historical from 2017 forecasted through 2030 compiled by both top-down and bottom-up approaches, / Market Sizing estimations and forecasts across the given market segments Identifying market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Opportunities, )

• Information on significant products, issues and trends, market influences, regulatory issues and other information affecting the pain relief patches market

• Competitive landscaping of major market players provides the recent activities performed by the active players in the market. Activities such as product launch, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and mergers, and other activities.

• Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

• The report also includes a separate chapter with 10-year forecasts for the main sectoral and macroeconomic indicators, delivered in the form of both time series and analytical commentaries.

What’s included

• Executive Summary

• Infographic Overview

• Interactive Databook

• Report PDF

• PowerPoint Presentation

• Previous Editions

Global Polycarbonate Luggage Market report comprises of the following companies as the key players. Profile description of major competitive players included in the report are:

• Samsonite International S.A.

• Fox Luggage INC.

• Antler

• Victorinox

• Travelpro Products Inc.

• Rimowa GmbH

• Delsey Paris

• Safari Industries Limited

• Pierre Cardin

• Tumi Holdings Inc.

• Novex Luggage

• Away Travel.

