Global Sales of Electroplating Market to Follow a Downward Trend Post 2029, with Continued Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak, Concludes a New FMI Study

This research study by FMI (Future Market Insights) offers a ten-year forecast for the global electroplating market for the forecast period 2018-2029. To estimate the market value of electroplating, we have considered FY 2018 as the base year, and market values have been estimated keeping in mind the trends, driving factors, and key developments by key global electroplating market participants. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the electroplating market has been derived for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

ELECTROPLATING MARKET TAXONOMY

This global electroplating market report consists of around 21 sections that elaborate the market numbers in terms of value in US$ million, at regional and global levels.

By Metal Type

Gold

Silver

Copper

Nickel

Chromium

Zinc

Other (Cadmium, Tin, etc.)

By End-Use Industry

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defence

Jewelry

Machinery Parts & Components

Others (Silverware, Optics, Etc.)

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa

WHAT'S INCLUDED

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Executive summary of the electroplating market with a side focus on the supply side as well as demand side trends of the market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

The market overviews includes the market definition and taxonomy to give the reader a market description of electroplating.

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Factors and strategies adopted by key market participants, which have a significant impact on the electroplating market.

Chapter 04 – Global Electroplating Market Volume (Consumption) Projections

Market volume projection in terms of consumption over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Chapter 05 – Global Electroplating Market – Pricing Analysis

This section helps the reader analyze pricing trends owing to the necessary assumptions.

Chapter 06 – Global Electroplating Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2026

This section helps the reader to understand the global market value analysis and forecast for the electroplating market.

Chapter 07 – Market Background

Key macroeconomic factors, value chain, market participants and consumptions & production are the highlights of this chapter.

Chapter 08 – Global Electroplating Market Analysis by Metal Type

Based on material, the electroplating market is segmented into gold, silver, copper, nickel, chromium, zinc, and others (cadmium, tin, etc.)

Chapter 09 – Global Electroplating Market Analysis by End Use

Electroplating market is segmented on basis of end use into automotive, electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, jewelry, machinery parts & components and others (silverware, optics, home appliance, healthcare, etc.).

Chapter 10 – Global Electroplating Market Analysis 2015-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2026, by Region

This chapter explains how the electroplating market will grow across various geographic regions.

Chapter 11 – North America Electroplating Market Analysis

Deep dived analysis on the basis of segments to the country level of the U.S and Canada.

Chapter 12 – Latin America Electroplating Market Analysis

Deep dived analysis on the basis of segments to the country level of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 13 – Western Europe Electroplating Market Analysis

Important growth prospects of the electroplating market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, Italy, France, Spain, the U.K., Nordic, Benelux, and the rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 14 –Eastern Europe Electroplating Market Analysis

This chapter highlights the growth of the electroplating market in Eastern Europe by focusing on Russia, Poland, and Rest of Eastern Europe

Chapter 15 – Asia Pacific Excl. Japan Electroplating Market Analysis

Market analysis in China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of APEJ countries as they are the prominent countries in the East Asia region.

Chapter 16 – Japan Electroplating Market Analysis

Analysis of the electroplating market in countries such as Australia and New Zealand regions during the forecast period.

Chapter 17 – MEA Electroplating Market Analysis

Growth of the electroplating market in MEA by focusing on South Africa, GCC countries, and the rest of MEA.

Chapter 18 – Competition Landscape

Some of the market players featured in the report are Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd., Kuntz Electroplating Inc., Pioneer Metal Finishing Inc., and Atotech Deutschland GmbH, among others.

Chapter 19 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the electroplating market report.

Chapter 20 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the electroplating market.