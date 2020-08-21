Global Dialysis Equipment Market Future Trends and Scope Analysis by 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Dialysis Equipment Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global dialysis equipment market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of dialysis equipment. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the dialysis equipment market during the period. The global dialysis equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The kidneys of a body filter the blood by removing excess and waste fluid from a person’s body. This waste is then sent to the bladder to be eliminated during the urination. Dialysis equipment performs the function of kidneys in case of failure of kidneys. Dialysis Equipment machine filters a patient’s blood to remove excess water and waste products when the kidneys are damaged, dysfunctional, or missing. According to the National Kidney Foundation, end-stage kidney failure occurs when the kidneys are performing at only 10 to 15 percent of their normal function. Dialysis is used to control blood pressure and regulate the levels of chemical elements in the blood. Without dialysis, salts and other waste products will accumulate in the blood making poison in the body and damage other organs.

Advanced Technology in the Medical Industry is too Boosting the Dialysis Equipment Market

Increasing preference for dialysis over kidney replacement, technological advancements, and rising geriatric population are the major factors driving the growth of the dialysis equipment market. Advanced technology in the medical industry is too boosting the dialysis equipment market. However, the high cost of dialysis, associated complications, and lack of compensation are the few factors restraining the global kidney dialysis equipment market. The National Kidney Foundation estimated that, in 2015, about 660,000 individuals were suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease and 468,000 end-stage renal disease patients were on dialysis in the U.S. alone. The WHO states that the general availability of kidney dialysis is reported by 60% of the countries worldwide. Its availability is 93% in high-income 53 countries. Furthermore, an increasing number of dialysis care centers from key players such as Fresenius Medical Care and Davita has made dialysis treatment available at a lower cost. Number of the user thus can avail the dialysis facility, which in turn can create growth opportunities for the key players of the market.

North America Dominated the Global Dialysis Equipment Market

Among the geographies, North America dominated the global dialysis equipment market. The growth in the North America region is due to new channels of funding in the healthcare domain, better healthcare infrastructure, the soaring number of dialysis patients and adoption of advanced technologies in the dialysis equipment domain. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to expand at an exponential CAGR during the forecast period due to investments by key players in this region and increasing awareness about peritoneal dialysis are a few factors that are projected to boost the growth of the market in Asia Pacific region.

Market Segmentation by Types, Applications, And End-Users

The report on global dialysis equipment market covers segments such as types, applications, and end-users. On the basis of types, the global dialysis equipment market is categorized into unmodified cellulose low-flux membranes and synthetic high-flux membranes. On the basis of applications, the global dialysis equipment market is categorized into salt removal, buffer exchange, virus purification, drug binding studies and serum, and blood treatment. On the basis of end-users, the global dialysis equipment market is categorized into dialysis centers, hospitals, home care settings, and research laboratories.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global dialysis equipment market such as HEMOCLEAN CO., LTD., Teleflex Incorporated, Rockwell Medical, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, NxStage Medical, Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Baxter International Inc.

