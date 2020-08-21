FMI Analyzes Impact of COVID-18 on US Compounding Pharmacies Market; Stakeholders to Focus on Long-term Dimensions

Compounding Pharmacies Market: U.S. Industry Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

A recent market study published by FMI “Compounding Pharmacies Market: U.S. Industry Analysis 2013-2017 & Forecast 2018-2028” offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the compounding pharmacies market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

US COMPOUNDING PHARMACIES MARKET TAXONOMY

The U.S. compounding pharmacies market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach in front of the reader.

By Product Type

Oral Medication

Solid Medication Capsules Tablets Mixtures Lollipops Lozenges

Liquid Medication Syrup Solution Emulsion Suspension

Topical Medication Gels Ointments Creams Lotions

Injectables

Mouthwashes

Nasal

Ocular

Otic

Suppositories and Enemas

By Pharmacy Type

503A Pharmacy

503B Pharmacy

By Application

Adults

Pediatrics

Geriatrics

Veterinary

By Therapeutic Area

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Pain Management

Dermatology

Oncology

Hematology

Dental

Others

By Sterility Type

Sterile

Non-Sterile

WHAT'S INCLUDED

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the compounding pharmacies market, which includes a summary of the key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the compounding pharmacies market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed taxonomy and the definition of the compounding pharmacies market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the compounding pharmacies market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader understand the scope of the compounding pharmacies market report.

Chapter 03 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the compounding pharmacies market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the compounding pharmacies market. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the compounding pharmacies market, which include the drivers, restraints and trends. Moreover, readers will understand the key trends followed by the leading manufacturers in the compounding pharmacies market.

Chapter 04 – Market Context

This section includes the key inclusions of the report. It includes key regulations by FDA, comparative analysis of 503A and 503B pharmacies, and PESTLE Analysis.

Chapter 05 – U.S. Compounding Pharmacies Market Demand Value Analysis (US$) 2013-2017 and Forecast, 2018-2028

This section explain the U.S. market value analysis and forecast for the compounding pharmacies market between the forecast periods of 2013-2028 is highlights in this section. This chapter includes the detailed analysis of the historical compounding pharmacies market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year, and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2018 – 2028).

Chapter 06 – U.S. Compounding Pharmacies Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Forecast 2018-2028, By Product Type

Based on product type, the compounding pharmacies market is segmented into oral medication, topical medication and other. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the compounding pharmacies market and market attractiveness analysis based on the product type.

Chapter 07 – U.S. Compounding Pharmacies Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Forecast, 2018-2028, By Pharmacy Type

This chapter provides details about the compounding pharmacies market on the basis of pharmacy type, and has been classified into 503A pharmacy and 503B pharmacy. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on pharmacy type.

Chapter 08 – U.S. Compounding Pharmacies Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Forecast, 2018-2028, By Sterility

This chapter provides details about the compounding pharmacies market on the basis of sterility, and has been classified into sterile and non-sterile. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on sterility.

Chapter 09 – U.S. Compounding Pharmacies Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Forecast, 2018-2028, By Application

This chapter provides details about the compounding pharmacies market on the basis of application, and has been classified into adult, pediatric, geriatric, and veterinary. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on application.

Chapter 10 – U.S. Compounding Pharmacies Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Forecast, 2018-2028, By Therapeutic Area

This chapter provides details about the compounding pharmacies market on the basis of therapeutic area, and has been classified into HRT, pain management, dermatology, oncology, hematology, dental, others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on therapeutic area.

Chapter 11 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the Compounding Pharmacies market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue analysis, product overview, and analyst commentary. Some of the market players featured in the report are Avella Specialty Pharmacy, Hoye's Pharmacy, Smith Caldwell Drug Store, AIS HealthCare, Soleo Health, Doughertys Pharmacy.

Chapter 12 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the compounding pharmacies report.

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain the various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the compounding pharmacies market.