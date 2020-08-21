Data Center Rack PDU Market In-Depth Analysis Globally by Top Key Players- Schneider Electric.

Data Center Rack PDU Market Data center rack PDU (Power Distribution Unit) are data center-based electrical component offering similar functionality of a conventional data center. It offers distribution of energy/power as it is equipped with different outlet units, while also protecting the components against overload of power or power shortage. This component helps in better efficiency of performance, while reducing the incidences of downtime.

Market Drivers:

Growing focus on utilizing the limited amount of space available in various data center infrastructures; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Growth in the levels of energy consumption from various data centers can boost the market growth

Innovations in product range and advancement of technology giving rise to availability of smart PDUs is expected to propel the growth of the market

Growing focus on the availability of different variations of data centers such as hyperscale, modular is acting as the major growth factors for this market

Scope of the Data Center Rack PDU Market

Current and future of Data Center Rack PDU Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Global Data Center Rack PDU Market By Rack PDU Type (Basic, Metered, Monitored, Managed/Switched), Product (Intelligent Rack PDU, Non-Intelligent Rack PDU), Data Center Type (Colocation, Hosting, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global data center rack PDU market are Vertiv Group Corp.; Schneider Electric; Tripp Lite; Eaton; Rittal GmbH & Co. KG; Legrand; Black Box Corporation; Schleifenbauer; FUJITSU; Cisco; Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.; ATEN INTERNATIONAL Co., Ltd.; Austin Hughes Electronics Ltd.; Chatsworth Products; Conteg; Delta Power Solutions; Crenlo; Digipower Manufacturing Inc.; Enlogic; Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.; Prism; Panduit; Siemon; Gateview Technologies; Socomec; Server Technology, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP among others.

Key Pointers Covered in the Data Center Rack PDU Market Trends and Forecast to 2026

Data Center Rack PDU Market New Sales Volumes Data Center Rack PDU Market Replacement Sales Volumes Data Center Rack PDU Market Installed Base Data Center Rack PDU Market By Brands Data Center Rack PDU Market Size Data Center Rack PDU Market Procedure Volumes Data Center Rack PDU Market Product Price Analysis Data Center Rack PDU Market Healthcare Outcomes Data Center Rack PDU Market Cost of Care Analysis Data Center Rack PDU Market Regulatory Framework and Changes Data Center Rack PDU Market Prices and Reimbursement Analysis Data Center Rack PDU Market Shares in Different Regions Recent Developments for Data Center Rack PDU Market Competitors Data Center Rack PDU Market Upcoming Applications Data Center Rack PDU Market Innovators Study



