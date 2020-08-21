Covid 19 Impact: Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market To Witness Increasing Revenue Growth By 2023

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Analysis

The global blood transfusion diagnostics market is expected to rise to valuation of USD 2.45 billion by 2023, rising at a CAGR of 8.2% over its 2016 value of USD 1.5 billion, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global blood transfusion diagnostics market is mainly driven by the growing demand for blood transfusions and the growing demand for ensuring safe blood transfusions. The global blood transfusion diagnostics market is assessed in great detail in the report, which provides a thorough review of the market’s key drivers and restraints, leading segments, and major market players.

The global blood transfusion diagnostics market is mainly driven by the growing demand for blood transfusions. The blood transferred during blood transfusions has to be checked for diseases before being transferred to another patient, as bloodborne diseases can be contracted by the recipient. This has led to a growing demand for strong blood transfusion diagnostics infrastructure. In developed regions, the blood transfusion diagnostics infrastructure is widespread and strong due to the high number of blood transfusion procedures carried out in these regions. The receiver of the blood as well as the medical staff are susceptible to diseases contained in donated blood, making it likely that the blood transfusion diagnostics market will grow at a stable growth rate over the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and the growing awareness about the need for effective blood transfusion diagnostics are also likely to be major drivers for the global blood transfusion diagnostics market over the forecast period. Infectious diseases are a major concern for the global healthcare sector, making it likely that the global blood transfusion diagnostics market will receive stable government support over the coming years, leading to steady growth of the market.

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market News:

In February 2019, a two year old in the Tamil Nadu state of India was alleged to have contracted HIV from a blood transfusion. Further enquiries cleared the hospital staff of any wrongdoing, as the source of the HIV was ascertained to be something other than the transfusion. Such incidents reveal the need for strong blood transfusion diagnostics infrastructure, especially in emerging countries.

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global blood transfusion diagnostics market include Grifols, Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Becton Dickinson and Company, Beckman Coulter Inc., Diagast, BAG Healthcare, Fujirebio, Quidel, Biokit, Hologic/Gen-Probe, DiaSorin, Abbott Diagnostics, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Novartis AG, Immucor, bioMerieux, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

The global blood transfusion diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of blood product, technology, end user, and region.

By blood product, the global blood transfusion diagnostics market includes red blood cells, platelets, plasma, albumin, immunoglobulin preparations, and other products.

On the basis of technology, the blood transfusion diagnostics market is segmented into Western Blot, ELISA, nucleic acid amplification, fluorescence assay, rapid test, and other technologies. ELISA is further segmented into chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), fluorescence immunoassays (FIA), and colorimetric immunoassay (CI). The nucleic acid amplification segment is further sub-segmented into thermomechanical analysis (TMA) and real-time PCR. The nucleic acid amplification segment is likely to be dominant in the global blood transfusion diagnostics market over the forecast period. The segment held a share of more than 60% in the global blood transfusion diagnostics market in 2016.

End users in the global blood transfusion diagnostics market include hospitals, clinics, blood banks, and laboratories.

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis:

The global blood transfusion diagnostics market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas segment is expected to retain the dominant share in the global blood transfusion diagnostics market over the forecast period due to the growing blood transfusion diagnostics infrastructure in the region and the growing support given by government bodies for blood transfusion processes. Europe also holds a significant share in the global blood transfusion diagnostics market, while Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit rapid growth in the market over the forecast period due to steady growth of the healthcare sector in APAC countries.