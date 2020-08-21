ACE Inhibitors Market Size: In-Depth Analysis on Market Dynamics, Segmentation & Emerging Growth Factors 2025

ACE Inhibitors Market: Information by Drug (Lisinopril, Ramipril, Enalapril, Benazepril, Fosinopril, Captopril, Moexipril and others), Application (Heart Failure, Hypertension, Diabetes, Heart Attack, Chronic Kidney Disease and others), Dosage Form (Oral Tablets and Oral Solution), Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, Ecommerce Websites and Online Drug Stores) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025

Market Highlights

CAGR of 3.10% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and is likely to be valued at USD 7682.8 Million in 2025. According to MRFR analysis, ACE Inhibitors Market Size is expected to register aduring the forecast period ofand is likely to be valued at

The growth of the global ACE inhibitors market is determined by numerous factors such as rising adoption of ACE inhibitors for the treatment of cardiovascular complications and diabetic neuropathy, rising cases of cardiovascular disorders such as hypertension, and surge in demand for less expensive drugs. For instance, according to the data published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2017, the global prevalence rate of raised blood pressure in adults aged more than 18 was estimated to be 22.1% in 2017. However, side effects associated with the treatment and high costs of treatment are likely to hamper the growth of the global ACE inhibitors market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Americas has been segmented into North America and Latin America, with the North American market being divided into the US and Canada. The Americas is projected to hold the largest market share owing to the growing prevalence of hypertension and cardiovascular disorders.

The European ACE inhibitors market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The ACE inhibitors market in Asia Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The presence of a huge population base, increasing awareness about cardiovascular disorders, and rising disposable income are the key factors responsible for the fastest growth of the market in Asia-Pacific. The ACE inhibitors market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Segmentation

The Global ACE Inhibitors Market has been segmented based on Product, Application, Dosage Form, and Distribution Channel.

The market, based on product, has been divided into lisinopril, ramipril, enalapril, benazepril, fosinopril, captopril, moexipril, and others. The lisinopril is likely to hold the maximum market share in the global ACE inhibitos market owing to the growing adoption of lisinopril in the management of cardiovascular complications and diabetic neuropathy.

The global ACE inhibitors market based on the application has been segregated into heart failure, hypertension, diabetes, heart attack, chronic kidney disease, and others. The hypertension segment is expected to hold a larger share of the market share owing to the rising cases of hypertension and the adoption of ACE inhibitors.

The dosage form segment of the market is divided into oral tablets and oral solution. Capoten, Vasotec, Prinivil, Zestril, Lotensin, Monopril, and Altace are some well-known and widely used oral tablets.

Based on distribution channel, the global ACE inhibitors market has been segmented into retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, e commerce websites and online drug stores, and others. Retail pharmacy holds maximum market share during the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the Key Players in the Global ACE Inhibitors Market are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc. (US), UCB, Inc. (Belgium), Pfizer, Inc.(US), AbbVie Inc.(US), AstraZeneca (UK), Bausch Health Companies Inc.(Canada), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Merck & Co., Inc.(US), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(Israel), Silvergate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), and others.

