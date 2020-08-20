Tissue Diagnostics Market | North America to be the Largest Regional Market

According to the latest research report “Tissue Diagnostics Market by Product (Antibodies, Kits, Slide Staining System, Tissue Processing System), Technology (ISH, IHC, Special Staining), Disease (Breast Cancer, NSCLC, Lymphoma), End User (Hospitals, Research Laboratories)-Global Forecast to 2025”

[174 Pages Report] The global tissue diagnostic market size is expected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2025 from USD 3.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

This industry is experiencing significant growth due to the rising incidence of cancer, developing infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, recommendation of cancer screening, availability of reimbursements, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

What drives the market?

Increasing incidence of cancer

Growing healthcare expenditure

Developing infrastructure for cancer diagnosis

Recommendations for cancer screening

Availability of reimbursements

North America was the largest regional market for tissue diagnostic in 2019

The tissue diagnostic market has been analyzed for North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America held the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. Easy accessibility to advanced technologies, government initiatives for screening cancer patients, favourable reimbursement scenario for pathology diagnostic tests, increasing healthcare expenditure, and high-quality infrastructure for hospitals and clinical laboratories in this region are the major factors driving the growth of the tissue diagnostic market in North America.

Key Market Players

The prominent players operating in the tissue diagnostic market include Roche (Switzerland), Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Abbott (US), Agilent Technologies (US), ABCAM (UK), Merck KGAA (Germany), BD (US), Hologic (US), Bio Rad (US), Biomeriux (France), Sakura Fientek Japan (Japan), BioSB (US), Biogenex (US), Cell Signaling Technology (US), Histoline Laboratories (Italy), Slee Medical GMBH (Germany), Amos Scientific PTY Ltd (Australia), Jinhua Yidi Medical Appliance Co.Ltd (China), Medite GMBH (Germany), Cellpath Ltd(UK), and Dipath S.P.A. (Italy).

Roche (Switzerland) is one of the leading players in the tissue diagnostic market in 2019. The company offers a broad product portfolio across the globe. Over the years, the company has maintained its leading position in the market.

Recent Developments

In 2019, Roche launched the VENTANA PD-L1 (SP142) Assay in CE (Conformité Européenne) markets.

In 2019, Hologic received CE approval for ThinPrep Genesis Processor.

In 2019, Roche entered into an agreement with GE Healthcare to develop an integrated digital diagnostics platform to improve oncology and critical care treatment.