Skin Lightening Products Market to Face a Significant Slowdown in 2020, as COVID-19 Sets a Negative Tone for Investors

Skin Lightening Products Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

A new market study published by FMI on the skin lightening products market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Segmentation

The global skin lightening products market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

Product Lotions and Creams

Foam

Gels

Serum and Toner

Scrubs

Others End User Men

Women Nature Natural

Synthetic

Organic Price Range Economical

Mid-range

Premium Sales Channel Pharmacies

Specialty Outlets

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Beauty Stores

E-retailers

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the skin lightening products market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes market volume (Metric Tons) and value (US$ million) estimates of significant segments in the skin lightening products market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find exhaustive taxonomy and definitions of the skin lightening products market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the market. This section also highlights inclusions and exclusions, which will help readers to understand the scope of the skin lightening products market report.

This section offers global overview of value chain analysis, and major forecast factors. This chapter also explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence growth of the skin lightening products market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights opportunity analysis for the market. It also offers key market dynamics of the skin lightening products market. Moreover, it will help readers to understand key trends followed by leading manufacturers in the skin lightening products market.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact market growth significantly during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments or product innovations.

Chapter 04 – Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

This section provides an in-depth analysis on the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on global economy and its related effect across various countries. Readers can also find information on the impact of the pandemic on various sectors such as manufacturing and supply chain across the globe.

Chapter 05 – Covid-19 Impact on Retail Industry

This section provides an in-depth analysis on the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on retail industry and its related effect across various countries. Readers can also find information on the impact of the pandemic customer purchasing behaviour.

Chapter 06 – The 2020 Market Size

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the skin lightening products market in the year 2020 is explained in this chapter with previous forecast, quarter by quarter forecast and projected recovery quarter.

Chapter 07 – The New Source of Growth

This section provides detailed analysis of trends such as increasing companies focus on product innovation, product multi-functionality, increasing companies spending on research & development and others.

Chapter 08 – Brand Mapping Analysis

This section provides detailed brand mapping analysis. Readers can also find Price v/s Product, top of mind skin lightening products brands, brand portfolio-by key players and others.

Chapter 09- Key Success Factors

This section provides detailed analysis of risk reduction in the supply chain, hygiene companies building capacity and market position in emerging markets. Readers will also find analysis of supplier expansion in emerging markets

Chapter 10 – Global Skin Lightening Products Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section provides detailed analysis of the historical skin lightening products market value (USD Mn), along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019–2020), and incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 11. – Global Skin Lightening Products Market – Pricing Analysis

This chapter highlights the pricing analysis based on product for base year 2019 and forecast year 2030. In addition, profit margins at each level of the skin lightening products market are analysed in this chapter.

Chapter 12 – Global Skin Lightening Products Market Demand (in Volume Metric Tons) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical skin lightening products market (2015-2019), along with an opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2020-2030). Readers can also find the incremental opportunity for the current year (2020 – 2021) and absolute $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).This chapter provides details about the global skin lightening products market on the basis of product, nature, price range, end user, sales channel and region. In this chapter, readers can understand market attractive analysis for all segments. This chapter explains how the skin lightening products market is anticipated to grow across North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 13 – Market Background

The associated industry assessment of the global skin lightening products market is carried out in this section. In addition, this chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the global skin lightening products market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the market. It offers provides key market dynamics of the skin lightening products market, which include drivers, restraints, and trends. Moreover, it will help readers understand key trends followed by leading manufacturers in the skin lightening products market.

Chapter 14 – Global Skin Lightening Products Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Product

Based on product, the skin lightening products market is segmented into lotions and creams, foam, gels, serum and toner, scrubs, and others. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis, based on product.

Chapter 15 – Global Skin Lightening Products Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Nature

Based on nature, skin lightening products market is segmented into natural, synthetic and organic. This chapter analyses global skin lightening products market on basis of nature, and market attractiveness analysis by nature.

Chapter 16 – Global Skin Lightening Products Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Price Range

Based on price range, the skin lightening products market is segmented into economic, mid-range and premium. This chapter analyses global skin lightening products market on basis of price range, and market attractiveness analysis by price range.

Chapter 17 – Global Skin Lightening Products Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By End User

Based on end user, the skin lightening products market is segmented into men and women. This chapter analyses global skin lightening products market on basis of sales channel and market attractiveness analysis by end user.

Chapter 18 – Global Skin Lightening Products Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Sales Channel

Based on sales channel, the skin lightening products market is segmented into pharmacies, specialty outlets, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, beauty stores, e-Retailers and others. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis, based on sales channel.

Chapter 19 – Global Skin Lightening Products Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the skin lightening products market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Chapter 20- North America Skin Lightening Products Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the skin lightening products market in the North America region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, opportunities, and market growth based on product, nature, price range, end user, sales channel and countries in the North America region.

Chapter 21 – Latin America Skin Lightening Products Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the skin lightening products market in the Latin America region. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the skin lightening products market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 22 – Europe Skin Lightening Products Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the skin lightening products market in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Benelux, Russia and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 23 – East Asia Skin Lightening Products Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the East Asia skin lightening products market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes China, Japan, and South Korea. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on product, nature, end user, price range, sales channel, and countries in East Asia.

Chapter 24 – South Asia Skin Lightening Products Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

India, Thailand, Indonesia, and others are leading countries in the South Asia region, which are prime subjects of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the South Asia skin lightening products market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information on growth parameters of the South Asia skin lightening products market during the period 2020-2030.

Chapter 25 – Oceania Skin Lightening Products Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

New Zealand, and Australia are leading countries in the Oceania region, which are prime subjects of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the Oceania skin lightening products market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information on growth parameters of the Oceania skin lightening products market during the period 2020-2030.

Chapter 26 – Middle East and Africa (MEA) Skin Lightening Products Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the skin lightening products market in the MEA by focusing on GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa and others. This section also helps readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the skin lightening products market in the MEA.

Chapter 27 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the skin lightening products market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 28 – Competition Landscape

Readers can find a comprehensive list of leading stakeholders in the skin lightening products market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report include L’Oréal S.A.; Shiseido Company; Himalaya Global Holdings Limited; Procter & Gamble Company; Kanebo Cosmetics Inc.; Beiersdorf AG; VLCC Health Care Limited; Unilever PLC; Lotus Herbals Private Limited; and Avon Products Inc. and others.

Chapter 29 – Assumptions and Acronyms Used

This chapter explains various assumptions considered for the skin lightening products market. It explains different acronyms used throughout the report.

Chapter 30 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, about the skin lightening products market.