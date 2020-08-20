Riboflavin (Vitamin B2, CAS 83-88-5) Market – Industry Trend Analysis

The analysts forecast the global riboflavin market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.47% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global riboflavin for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the riboflavin sales volume and revenue. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, product, and application.

Geographically, the global riboflavin market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

On the basis of product, the global riboflavin market is segmented into:

– Food Grade Vitamin B2

– Feed Grade Vitamin B2

Based on application, the riboflavin market is segmented into:

– Food & Beverages

– Animal Feed

– Pharmaceuticals

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global riboflavin market are:

– BASF SE

– DSM Nutritional Products AG

– Hebei Shengxue Dacheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

– Hubei Guangji Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

– NB Group Co., Ltd.

– Shanghai Hegno Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd.

– Xinfa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

– request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Request a Free Sample Copy of Riboflavin (Vitamin B2, CAS 83-88-5) Market Report @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-riboflavin-vitamin-b2-cas-83-88-5-market-outlook-2019-2024/request-sample

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global riboflavin market.

– To classify and forecast global riboflavin market based on region, product, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global riboflavin market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global riboflavin market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global riboflavin market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global riboflavin market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of riboflavin

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to riboflavin

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with riboflavin suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

Table of Contents

1. Summary

2. List of Abbreviations

3. Scope of the Report

4. Market Research Methodology

5. Introduction

5.1 Overview

5.2 Value Chain

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast

7. Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Global Riboflavin Market by Product 2014-2024

7.2 Global Food Grade Vitamin B2 Market

7.3 Global Feed Grade Vitamin B2 Market

The report “Riboflavin (Vitamin B2, CAS 83-88-5) Market” is available now at https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-riboflavin-vitamin-b2-cas-83-88-5-market-outlook-2019-2024

8. Market Segmentation by Application

8.1 Global Riboflavin Market by Application 2014-2024

8.2 Global Riboflavin Market by Food & Beverages Segment

8.3 Global Riboflavin Market by Animal Feed Segment

8.4 Global Riboflavin Market by Pharmaceuticals Segment

9. Drivers & Challenges

9.1 Market Growth Drivers

9.2 Market Challenges

9.3 Market Trends

10. Riboflavin Market in North America

10.1 Market Size and Forecast

10.2 Market Segmentation by Application

10.3 Market Segmentation by Country

11. Riboflavin Market in Europe

11.1 Market Size and Forecast

11.2 Market Segmentation by Application

11.3 Market Segmentation by Country

12. Riboflavin Market in Asia-Pacific

12.1 Market Size and Forecast

12.2 Market Segmentation by Application

12.3 Market Segmentation by Country

13. Riboflavin Market in MEA

13.1 Market Size and Forecast

13.2 Market Segmentation by Application

13.3 Market Segmentation by Country

14. Riboflavin Market in South America

14.1 Market Size and Forecast

14.2 Market Segmentation by Application

14.3 Market Segmentation by Country

15. Key Vendor Analysis

15.1 BASF SE

15.2 DSM Nutritional Products AG

15.3 Hebei Shengxue Dacheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

15.4 Hubei Guangji Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

15.5 NB Group Co., Ltd.

15.6 Shanghai Hegno Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd.

15.7 Xinfa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.