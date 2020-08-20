Power Tools Market to Face a Significant Slowdown in 2030, as COVID-18 Sets a Negative Tone for Investors

Future Market Insights’ latest report on global power tools market, offers historical market analysis for the period 2015-2019 & market forecast for the period 2020-2030. It includes a comprehensive assessment of relevant and related market dynamics. After conducting a complete analysis on the historical as well as current growth prospective of the power tools market, the growth predictions for the market are obtained with maximum accuracy.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type

Drilling and Fastening tools Drills, Fasteners & Drivers Wrenches

Hammers

Cutting Tools Jigsaws Reciprocating saws Circular saws Band saws Sheers and Nibblers

Material Removal Tools Sanders & Polishers Grinders

Routers

Other Power Tools

Operation Type

Corded Power Tools

Cordless Power Tools

End Use

Industrial Enterprises

Commercial Carpenters, Joiners and Masonry Service Providers

DIY/ Individual

Sales Channel

Online Sales

B2C Platform

B2B Platform

Offline Sales

Bulk Suppliers

Retail Suppliers

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The global power tools market is segmented into four segments in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the power tools market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics. It also includes the market value (~US$ million) estimates of prime segments of the power tools market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definitions for the power tools market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the power tools market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the power tools market.

Chapter 03 – Market Dynamics

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the power tools market over the forecast period. This section highlights the opportunity analysis and key market dynamics of the power tools market such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Chapter 04 – Global Power Tools Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030, by Product Type

Based on product type, the power tools market is segmented into drilling and fastening tools, cutting tools, material removal tools, routers, and other power tools. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the power tools market and market attractiveness analysis based on product type.

Chapter 05 – Global Power Tools Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030, by Operation Type

Based on operation type, the power tools market is segmented into corded power tools and cordless power tools. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the power tools market and market attractiveness analysis based on the said segment.

Chapter 06 – Global Power Tools Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030, by End Use

This chapter provides details about the power tools market on the basis of end use – industrial enterprises, commercial carpenters, joiners and masonry service providers, and DIY/ individual.

Chapter 06 – Global Power Tools Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030, by Sales Channel

This chapter provides details about the power tools market on the basis of sales channel which is bifurcated into online and offline sales.

Chapter 07 – Global Power Tools Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the power tools market will grow across several geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 08 – North America Power Tools Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the growth of the power tools market in North America, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end use and countries in North America.

Chapter 09 – Latin America Power Tools Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the power tools market in Latin American countries such as Mexico, Brazil, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 10 – Europe Power Tools Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the power tools market in the Europe region with detailed country level analysis of Germany, the U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe.

Chapter 11 – East Asia Power Tools Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the power tools market in South Asian countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 12 – South Asia Pacific Excluding Oceania Power Tools Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the power tools market in South Asia Pacific countries such as India, China, ASEAN, Oceania and Rest of South Asia Pacific. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 13 – MEA Power Tools Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the power tools market in countries in Middle East & Africa such as GCC countries, Northern Africa, Turkey, South Africa and the Rest of MEA. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 14– Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the power tools market report.

Chapter 15 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain several conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the power tools market.

Chapter 16 – Competitive Landscape

This chapter includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the key market players featured in the report are Atlas Copco, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH, MILWAUKEE TOOL, Allgemeine Elektricitäts-Gesellschaft AG, Apex Tool Group, LLC, FEIN Power Tools, Inc., Ferm International B.V, Festool GmbH, Hilti Corporation, Koki Holdings Co., Ltd., Makita Corporation, Michael Weinig AG, Snap-on Incorporated, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Triton Tools, and WEN Products among others.