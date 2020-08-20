Plastics Market 2020 Growth, Segments, by Size, Share, Key News and Top Companies Overview to 2026

The global washing machine market Size is set to hit USD 80.87 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The growing pace of globalization will play a crucial role in driving this market in the foreseeable future, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its new report, titled “Washing Machine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic, and, Dryer), By Capacity (Below 6 Kg, 6.1-8 Kg, and Above 8Kg), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. Globalization is a process wherein countries are getting interconnected economically, politically, and culturally. Most importantly, this process has facilitated accessibility and affordability to a host of technologically advanced products, from supersonic airplanes to simple home appliances such as washing machines.

According to the World Bank, globalization has accelerated the pace of technological diffusion. Furthermore, cross-border exchange of technology has made life simpler and more comfortable and many beneficiary countries are emerging as promising markets for modern technologies. Thus, the rising tide of globalization is likely to lead to the washing machine market trends in the upcoming decade.

Competitive Landscape



Integration of Intelligent Systems in Washing Machines by Players to Intensify Competition

As per the washing machine market analysis, leading companies in this market are developing machines that are powered by smart technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). Top players such as LG and IBF are increasingly focusing on making and delivering products that are smarter, efficient, and sustainable.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Washing Machine Market Report Include;

Robert Bosch GmbH

Electrolux Home Products Inc.

IFB Industries Ltd.

Haier Group Corp

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

MIRC Electronics Limited

Panasonic Corp

Godrej Industries Ltd

LG Electronics Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

Market Restraints



Negative Environmental Impact of Washing Machines to Hinder Market Growth

The washing machine market growth may get impeded owing to the risks posed to the environment by these appliances, slowing down the purchase of these machines. Research conducted by a team from Plymouth University in the UK found that one cycle of a washing machine can release over 700,000 microscopic plastic fibers in the environment.

The biggest contributor, the researchers observed, was acrylic, which churned out nearly 730,000 tiny synthetic fibers per wash. Pollution caused by micro-plastic materials is a growing ecological concern across the globe as these substances are known to contaminate food chains, trigger behavioral changes in animals, and disrupt the energy flow between organisms. The findings of this study were substantiated through a study performed by the University of California Santa Barbra, which also concluded that washing of clothes is a massive contributor to microplastic pollution in water bodies.

Regional Analysis



Increasing Adoption of Sedentary Lifestyle to Drive the Market in Asia-Pacific

The market size in Asia-Pacific stood at USD 20.58 billion in 2018 and the region is poised to dictate the washing machine market share in the forthcoming years. This will primarily occur as a result of increasing adoption of corporate work culture in developing nations such as India and China, which will make sedentary lifestyles more prevalent in the region. Besides this, rapid economic growth is putting more money in people’s hands, encouraging them to demand luxury home electronics such as washing machines.

In North America, steady income will ensure stable demand for electronic products, while in Europe high per capita income will propel the market in the foreseeable future.