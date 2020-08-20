Image Guided Therapy Market In-Depth Analysis Globally by Top Key Players- Abbott, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited.

Image Guided Therapy Market The practice of using medical imaging to organize, implement and evaluate therapeutic interventions and surgical procedures is image-guided treatment. Using image-guided treatment systems, surgeries can be produced more accurate and less invasive. On the other side, picture-guided treatment systems control minimally invasive surgeries. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Ultrasonography (US), and Computed Tomography (CT) are the most commonly used imaging methods.

Market Drivers

Increasing cases of chronic disease such as cancer is driving the market growth

Increasing in the number of initiatives for cancer radiotherapy is boosting the market

Rising preference for minimally therapies is also propel the growth of this market

Increasing investments by private companies to develop these systems is also expected to drive the growth of this market

Scope of the Image Guided Therapy Market

Current and future of Image Guided Therapy Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Global Image Guided Therapy Market By Product (Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Others), Application (Oncology, Cardiology and Electrophysiology, Neurosurgery, Urology, Others), End User (Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Hospitals, Clinics), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global image guided therapy market are: Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Medtronic, Brainlab AG, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Analogic Corporation, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Hitachi, Ltd, XinRay Systems, C-RAD, Elekta AB, Accuray Incorporated, IBA Worldwide, Isoray Inc, Mevion Medical Systems, Olympus Corporation, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG among others.

Key Pointers Covered in the Image Guided Therapy Market Trends and Forecast to 2026

Image Guided Therapy Market New Sales Volumes Image Guided Therapy Market Replacement Sales Volumes Image Guided Therapy Market Installed Base Image Guided Therapy Market By Brands Image Guided Therapy Market Size Image Guided Therapy Market Procedure Volumes Image Guided Therapy Market Product Price Analysis Image Guided Therapy Market Healthcare Outcomes Image Guided Therapy Market Cost of Care Analysis Image Guided Therapy Market Regulatory Framework and Changes Image Guided Therapy Market Prices and Reimbursement Analysis Image Guided Therapy Market Shares in Different Regions Recent Developments for Image Guided Therapy Market Competitors Image Guided Therapy Market Upcoming Applications Image Guided Therapy Market Innovators Study



