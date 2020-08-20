Healthcare Analytics Research Report with Outlook, Strategies, Challenges, Geography Trends

Global Healthcare Analytics Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 15.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2026. Healthcare analytics is also known as clinical data analytics which is the branch of analysis that offers insights into patient records, hospital management, diagnosis and more providing insights on macro and micro levels. Healthcare analytics helps in providing real-time data that can help in deciding the course of future treatment of the patient.

Competitive Analysis: Global Healthcare Analytics Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are IBM, Wipro Limited, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Health Catalyst, Inovalon, McKesson Corporation, MEDEANALYTICS, INC., Optum, Inc., Oracle, SAS Institute Inc., SCIOInspire, Corp., Verscend Technologies Pvt. Ltd, CitiusTech Inc. Vitreos Health, Ikon Tech IQVIA, and GENERAL ELECTRIC and others

Segmentation: Global Healthcare Analytics Market

The Global Healthcare Analytics Market is segmented into five notable segments such as Type, Component, Delivery Model, Application and End User

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into predictive analytics, descriptive analytics and prescriptive analytics.Prescriptive analytics segment is growing at the highest CAGR and expected in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into software, hardware and services. The services segment is sub-segmented into support services and business analytics services.Software segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of delivery model, the market is segmented into on-demand and on-premise.On-demand segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into clinical analytics, financial analytics, operational and administrative analytics and population health analytics. The clinical analytics segment is sub-segmented into quality improvement and clinical benchmarking, clinical decision support, regulatory reporting and compliance, comparative analytics/ effectiveness and precision health.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into healthcare payers, healthcare providers and ACOS, HIES, MCOS, and TPAS.

Focus of the report

CAGR values in the market for the forecast period Key trends in the market place Major players and brands Historical and current market size and projection up to 2026. Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics of the industry

Reasons to Purchase this Report

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Key insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

