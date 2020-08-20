Guillain–Barré Syndrome Market Detailed Analysis, Growth Factors, Top Key Companies, Trends and Developments, 2018-2023

Guillain-Barre Syndrome Market Research Report, by Type (AIDP, MFS, AMAN), by Diagnosis (Lumbar Puncture), by Treatment (Plasmapheresis, Medication, Physical Therapy, Hydrotherapy), and by End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) is a rare, acute, paralyzing, inflammatory disease of the peripheral nervous system that affects the protective covering of the peripheral nerves (myelin sheath), preventing the nerves from transmitting signals to the brain. Despite the standard of care treatment GBS, an aggressive neurological disease is leaving many patients deteriorating and shattered. Although the exact cause of GBS is not known yet, Guillain-Barré Syndrome is often preceded by infectious diseases such as a respiratory infection or the stomach flu.

Guillain–Barré Syndrome is one of the most common types of severely acute paralytic neuropathy conditions, and per year over 100,000 new cases of GBS are getting registered, worldwide. The increasing prevalence of the GBS is a key driving force driving the growth of the market. Moreover, factors such as the rising advancement in technology and medical science alongside the huge uptake of advanced technology in the healthcare industry escalate the market on the global platform.

According to a recently published study report from Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Guillain–Barré Syndrome Market is projected to accrue at a rapid pace by 2023, registering approximately 5.4% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2017 and 2023). The increasing prevalence of GBS is expected to be one of the major factors driving the growth of the market over the assessment period.

Additional factors such as the rising per-capita healthcare expenditure and increasing support and funding from the government foster the growth of the market, increasing the researches for the drug discoveries and novel therapeutics.

On the other hand, lack of awareness for the disease, absence of any definitive treatment, and low per capita healthcare expenditures are some of the major factors impeding the growth of the market, especially in the underdeveloped regions.

However, physicians strive for additional treatments that are cost effective and provide the best possible outcome for all patients. They try their best to ensure patient satisfaction with additional solutions that will keep them moving.

Guillain–Barré Syndrome Market – Segments



For ease of understanding, the analysis has been segmented into five key dynamics:

By Type : Acute Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy (AIDP), Miller Fisher Syndrome (MFS), and Acute Motor Axonal Neuropathy (AMAN) among others.

By Diagnosis : Lumbar Puncture, Electromyography, and Nerve Conduction Studies among others.

By Treatment : Plasmapheresis, Medication, Physical Therapy, and Hydrotherapy among others.

By End-user : Hospitals & Clinics and Diagnostic Centers among others.

By Region : North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Request For Free Sample Copy :https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5741



Guillain–Barré Syndrome Market – Regional Analysis

The North American region, heading with the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector and huge patient population dominates the global Guillain–Barré syndrome market. Moreover, factors such as the changing lifestyle and rising per capita healthcare expenditure are fuelling the growth of the regional market. Additionally, the increasing numbers of clinical researches led by the massive funding from the public and private organizations are fostering the Guillain–Barré syndrome market in the region.

The Guillain–Barré syndrome market in the European region accounts for the second-largest market, globally. Factors such as the availability of funds for research and a vast patient population drive the regional market. Among the two major segments of Europe – Western and Eastern Europe, Western Europe is leading the Guillain–Barré syndrome market in the region, while Eastern Europe is the fastest growing market in the region.

The Asia Pacific Guillain–Barré syndrome market is projected to be emerged as a promising market, globally. Factors such as the vast advancements in the medical technologies and the fast-growing healthcare sector are propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, the large unmet needs, especially in the rapidly developing countries such as China and India, are likely to lead the regional market over the forecast period. Also, the growing government support for R&D activities boosts the growth in the regional Guillain–Barré syndrome market.

Guillain–Barré Syndrome Market – Competitive Analysis

The Guillain–Barré syndrome market appears highly competitive and fragmented characterized by the presence of several well-established and small players. Well-established players incorporate strategic initiatives such as acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and product launch to gain an edge over their competitions and thus to maintain their positions in the market. These players compete based on pricing, availability, brand, and variety.

These players are investing substantially in R&D and clinical trials to develop effective therapies to treat the syndrome. They are researching and developing breakthrough drugs and innovative therapeutic approaches that help make a difference in people’s lives, improving the quality of life for patients. These companies also focus on therapeutic areas with a high unmet medical need and the areas that require further innovation despite the progress that has been made.

Major Players:

Key players leading the global Guillain–Barré syndrome market include Baxter (U.S.), Grifols (Spain), CSL Behring (U.S.), ANNEXON, INC. (U.S.), Akari Therapeutics Plc (U.S.), Curavac (Europe), Vitality Biopharma (U.S.), Hansa Medical (Sweden), Covidien Limited (Republic of Ireland), Electrical Geodesics Inc. (U.S.), and Natus Medical Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:April 16, 2019 –– Hansa Biopharma AB (Sweden), a leader in immunomodulatory enzyme technology for rare IgG-mediated diseases, announced the receiving of Clinical Trial Application and Ethics Committee approvals in Europe for its Phase 2 study of imlifidase in Guillain Barré Syndrome (GBS).

October 16, 2019 —– Cellenkos, Inc. (the US), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company announced receiving the US FDA clearance for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application ck0801 for the treatment-resistant Guillain-barré syndrome(GBS). Cellenkos can now proceed with a phase I clinical trial of CK0801, allogeneic cord blood-derived regulatory T cells, in patients with the treatment-resistant Guillain-barré syndrome.

The timely clearance of this IND and commencement of the Phase I trial will unlock the tremendous potential of cellular therapy application for neuroinflammatory disorders. This is yet another significant milestone that marks an important step forward for Cellenkos in finding effective treatments for autoimmune diseases.

NOTE: Our Team of Researchers are Studying Covid19 and its Impact on Various Industry Verticals and Wherever Required We Will be Considering Covid-19 Footprints for a Better Analysis of Markets and Industries. Cordially Get in Touch for More Details.