Global Dengue Treatment Market Expected to Reach US$ 727 Million by 2027

According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Dengue Treatment Market by Type, Route of Administration, End-user, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at US$ 296 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 13.3 % by the year 2027. The global dengue treatment market is anticipated to grow owing to rising government initiatives to fight against dengue. Further, rise in medical insurance in developing countries, promising dengue pipeline, and increasing number of cases of dengue are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global dengue treatment market.

The global dengue treatment market is fragmented based on type, route of administration, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the market is segmented into Drugs, and Vaccines. Based on route of administration, the market is classified as oral, parenteral. On the basis of end-users the market is divided into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics, and others. Based on region, the global dengue treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA.

In year 2020, the dengue treatment market is witnessing downtrend owing to the negative impact of COVID 19 pandemic. The shutdown of production activities, restrictions on transportation activities, and stoppage of international and domestic flights are some of the prime reasons responsible for this market trend. However, the market is expected to grow at a slow pace in future. The market growth pattern is hampered by fluctuations in demand and supply for dengue treatment drugs and vaccines due to closing of international trades.

As per GMR industry analyst Akshata Ahire, “The Global Dengue Treatment Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2021-2027 driven by rising insurance policies, increasing awareness among people about dengue, and rising government initiatives. Moreover, the increasing incidence and prevalence of dengue globally due to climate change and increasing trade and travel, led increases the demand for the effective drug and vaccine to treat and prevent the dengue in the earliest possible ways. Key players in the market are actively focusing on R&D activities to develop drug and vaccines for dengue treatment.”

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The players including Sanofi, and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., together hold approximately XX% of market share of global dengue treatment market in year 2019.

Asia pacific accounts for a major share of the market, followed by Latin America. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value, the hospitals segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Several governments bodies globally are willing to incorporate dengue vaccine in public immunization programs given assured quality, safety, and affordability of the vaccine in hospitals in endemic countries. This, in turn, creates awareness among the people about the dengue treatment, thus boosting segment growth.

The parenteral segment is anticipated to expand at substantial CAGR during the forecast period. However, the oral segment is expected to account for a major share of the market during the forecast period.

Market Value in 2019 US$ 296.5 Million

Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 13.3 %

Historical Data 2017, 2018 & 2019

Base Year 2020

Forecast Period 2021 – 2027

Units Considered Value (US$ Million) and Volume (Million Units)

Market Segments By Type, By Route of Administration, By End-users

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Country Scope U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA.

Key Companies Profiled GeneOne Life Science, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Supply-side: Dengue vaccine and Drug manufacturers (Pharmaceutical Companies), raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare, Pharmacies, Drug stores, Group Purchasing Organizations, Medical payers etc.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), World Health Organization (WHO), Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW), International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Association (IFPMA), World Trade Organization (WTO), Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR).