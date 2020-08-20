Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market In-Depth Analysis Globally by Top Key Players- Siemens, Hitachi Ltd.

Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market Bullet/high speed trains are the train which travel faster than the normal train, using a special kind of network. The speed of bullet/high speed train is usually higher than 200 miles per hour and connected with electrical wires for fuel, instead of using any other liquid fuel. Unlike the conventional trains, bullet trains uses electromagnetic wheels which help in creation of thrust and give more speed to train.

Market Drivers:

To minimise the journey time and reduce the road & air traffic

Stringent rules by government such as use of energy efficient transport

To cover the maximum geographical area with bullet trains so that distant cities can be connected

Rise in number of projects of high speed rails by the government has driven the market

Scope of the Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market

Current and future of Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Global Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market By Propulsion (Diesel, Electric, Dual Power), Speed (200–299 km/h, 300–399 km/h, 400–499 km/h, Above 500 km/h), Application (Passenger, Freight), Technology (Wheel on Rail, Maglev), Component (Axle, Wheelset, Converter, Transformer, Traction Motor, Traction System, Pantograph), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global bullet train/high-speed rail market are Alstom, Bombardier, Siemens, Hitachi Ltd, ABB, CAF, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A, Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc., TOSHIBA CORPORATION, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., Thales Group, STRUKTON and others.

