Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market Worldwide Growth, Demand, Share, Analysis and Research Report by 2026

According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2026,” the global market is likely to reach US$ 4,612.1 Mn by 2026 owing to the rising incidence of autism spectrum disorder worldwide. The report provides valuable insights into the global market trends and factors that are directly affecting the growth of the market. As per the report, the global autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market was worth US$ 3,293.0 Mn in 2018. Considering the increasing awareness programs regarding this particular disorder and less availability of treatment options, the global market is expected to rise at a moderate CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2019-2026).

Key Players Operating in The Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Applied Behavior Consultants,

Allergan,

Pfizer Inc.,

Q BioMed Inc,

Fusion Autism Center,

AstraZeneca,

Hopebridge, LLC.,

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,

Behavior Innovations,

Eli Lilly and Company,

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.,

other prominent market players.

The report further states that the number of children diagnosed with autism is increasing day by day across the globe. This, combined with favorable reimbursement scenario, will increase the demand for applied behavioral analysis therapies. Such therapies aid in improving learning and physical disabilities in autistic children. Furthermore, FDA approvals of numerous medicines that are used to manage autism spectrum disorder are expected to propel the global autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Autistic Disorder Segment to Witness Growth Owing to the Rising Prevalence of the Disease

The global autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market is grouped into drug therapy and communication and behavioral therapy in terms of treatment type. Amongst these, the communication and behavioral therapy segment was in the leading position in the global market. Fortune Business Insights predicts that it will retain its position throughout the forecast period. In terms of type, the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market is classified into Asperger syndrome, autistic disorder, pervasive development disorder, and others. Out of these, the autistic disorder segment procured the highest autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market share in the year 2018. It is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years. This growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of this disorder.