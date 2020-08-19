Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Size 2020, Top Key Players, Share, Demand, Opportunities And Forecasts To 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Respiratory Protective Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global respiratory protection equipment market size experienced healthy growth during 2014-2019. Respiratory protective equipment (RPE) is used to protect wearers from hazardous substances present in the air in the form of gas, mist, or dust particles. It consists of respirators (filtering devices) and breathing apparatus, which are available in different designs, ranging from half/full facemasks to hoods helmets, visors and suits.

The growing cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), occupational asthma, pneumoconiosis, and other non-cancerous diseases have increased the demand for respiratory protective equipment. This, coupled with the growing awareness about workplace safety, has encouraged industrial workers in the oil and gas, chemicals, mining and construction industries to opt for RPE, which are designed to protect them against toxic solvents, gases, and radiological and nuclear hazards. Moreover, with the advancements in technology, manufacturers have launched advanced multi-functional RPE that are equipped with auto-darkening filters (ADF) and sensors to minimize eye damage and provide protection from fumes. These innovative product variants are expected to create a positive thrust on the market growth in the coming years.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Air Purifier Respirator

o Unpowered Respirators

o Powered Respirators

o Escape Respirators

• Supplied Air Respirator

o Self-contained Breathing Apparatus

o Airline Respirators

o Loose Fitting Hoods

Breakup by Filter Type:

• Particle Filter

• Gas/Vapour Filter

• Combined Filter

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• Healthcare

• Oil and gas

• Chemical

• Construction

• Law Enforcement

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Others

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Others

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3M, Alpha Pro Tech Limited, Bullard, Delta Plus, Honeywell International Inc., ILC Dover, Intech Safety Pvt. Ltd., Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company, RSG Safety, Uvex Safety Group, etc.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally—our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

