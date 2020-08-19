Neuromorphic Computing Market Revenue and Growth Rate Research Report 2020

Neuromorphic Computing Market – Overview

The Neuromorphic Computing Global Market is expected to grow at 49% CAGR through the forecast period. Adoption of speech recognition in industries such as medical and automotive & transportation is another major factor driving the market growth. The main factors, which has driven research and development of neuromorphic chips, are tremendous demand for data and data analytics, miniaturization of sensors, ingress of Artificial Intelligence into software of almost all intelligent machines and high cost of further miniaturization of integrated circuits.

Neuromorphic computing is expected to gain huge momentum in the coming years due to the gaining familiarity of neuromorphic computing technology and rising demand for artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence is used as applications in language processing, computer vision & image processing, translation & chatterbots, and non-linear controls & robotics.

One of the key areas where such systems would need break-through research would be in design of algorithms since biological systems autonomously process information through deep learning whereas any human designed chip or system would be limited by human designed algorithms. The applications areas currently comprise sensors in military as well as medical fields.

Key players

Some of the key players in the market are IBM Corp. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), Samsung Group (South Korea), Intel Corp. (U.S.), HRL Laboratories, LLC (U.S.), General Vision Inc. (U.S.), Applied Brain Research Inc. (U.S.), and BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (U.S.) among others

Segmentation

The market for neuromorphic computing market is segmented on the basis of application, offering, end-user and region. On the basis of offering, the segment is further classified into hardware and software. Neuromorphic computing has a wide range of applications such as image recognition, signal recognition, data mining, object detection and many more. By end-user, the market can be segregated into five segments: automotive, consumer electronics, automotive, defense, and healthcare. The consumer electronics is expected to hold the largest share in terms of end-use application of neuromorphic computing. The usage of neuromorphic computing in self-driven and smart vehicles is expected to bring a transition in transportation and furthermore propel the growth of automotive sector. The usage of neuromorphic chips in satellites for surveillance and aerial imagery is highly in demand in the defense sector.

Neuromorphic Computing Market Detailed Regional Analysis:

The region wise segmentation of the market observes that the North America region is controlling the neuromorphic computing market globally. The nations such as the U.S., and Canada have a major share in the neuromorphic computing market globally. The key market in the North American region which contributes to the global market growth is the image recognition industry. The mounting demand for automation in nations such as China, South Korea, Brazil, and India is prompting the market growth in the Asia Pacific region. The European market is also achieving momentum due to the upsurge of opportunities for neuromorphic projects.

