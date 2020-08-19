Material Handling Robotics Market 2020 by Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities Forecast 2023

Market Insights

The Global Material Handling Robotics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 10% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Material handling robots are essentially automated machinery that is used to transfer objects. Various types of robots exist under material handling robotics and can be fitted with various arm tools. The growth of the market is likely to result in market value of USD 31 Bn by the end of 2023. Material handling robotics has applications in a variety of end-use industries. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions. High costs associated with material handling robotics and their installation is a deterrent which is restraining market growth.

The major factors driving the growth of the material handling robotics market is increasing demand for robotics in manufacturing unit to overcome human error and accidents and the ability of robots to improve the effectiveness of the manufacturing plant and boost customer satisfaction by delivering quality products, which is fuelling the market growth. Robots offer a great help in transporting heavy objects from one location to another easily by fitting the robot with an appropriate end of arm tool such as a gripper. Furthermore, they carrying out tasks such as collision detection and conveyor tracking.

The report gives the clear picture of current material handling robotics market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. Material handling robots are used as a part of the manufacturing and shipping process of many end-user industries including automotive, electrical & electronics, food & beverage, and others. In these industries they are often used for palletizing, packaging, transferring items and several other vital tasks that reduce human error and maximize efficiency, thus driving demand. The strong demand and need for automation in the growing industrialization across the globe is expected to drive the material handling robotics market. Moreover, material handling robotics reduces human error and maximizes efficiency in the manufacturing process making it highly useful. Additionally, the use of such robots to move heavy objects saves time in any process.

Key Players

KUKA, Adept Technology, Epson Robotics, Apex Automation and Robotics, Fanuc, Denso Wave, ABB, DAIHEN Corporation, Kawasaki Robotics, Nachi Robotic Systems, and others have been included in MRFR analysis of the material handle robotics market competitive landscape. MRFR’s report covers various details regarding the players in the market, their shares and various growth strategies that they employ.

Latest Industry News

RightHand Robotics has acquired USD 23 Mn in funding toward the expansion of its operations. A leading provider of material handling robotics, the company plans to use the investment for the broadening of its product applications.

Mobile Industrial Robotics (MiR) has announced its strategic collaboration with Faurecia to deploy advanced material handling robots. The autonomous robot promises to optimize productivity.

Material Handling Robotics Market Segmentation:

The global material handling robotics market is segmented by product, application, and end-user.

By the product segment, the market is segmented into articulated material handling robots, scare material handling robot, parallel material handling robot and others.

On basis of the application, the market is segmented into pick & place, palletizing/de-palletizing, packing & packaging, product/part transfer, machine tending and others.

On basis of the end-user, the market is broadly segmented into automotive, electrical and electronics, metal & machinery, chemical, food & beverage, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global material handling robotics market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that APAC region accounts for the largest share in the global material handling robots market both in terms of sales volume and annual revenue. Owing to factors such as strongest growth potential and presence of major manufacturing hub. Emerging economies from developing nation such as China and Southeast Asian countries are expected to be the main driving factors of the market growth. Other factors such as low labor costs coupled with the reduced costs associated with transportation also contributed to the regional growth of the market. Increasing demand for cutting-edge technologies such as big data analytics and internet of things (IoT) in logistics to manage the operational requirements is fuelling the material handling market growth.

