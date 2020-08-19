Fluid Loss Additives Market Analysis And Forecast-2020

Market Overview:

The Fluid Loss Additives industry size is predicted to reach USD 376.4 million by 2025, up from USD 313 million in 2020, CAGR of 3.5%. Drilling operations are getting deeper, more difficult chemically, hotter and more expensive. As a result, operators need efficient and proven technology to work in such difficult mud systems. Loss of fluid in reservoir formation carries a high risk of permeability damage. To solve these problems, additives are employed to control fluid losses. Fluid loss control additives are mainly employed to maintain a continuous fluid volume in a cementitious grout to make sure that the performance features of the grout remain within an acceptable range. The increase in shale gas exploration and crude oil production are major drivers of the expansion of the Waste Fluid Additives industry. Technological advances have made it possible to explore non-oil sources such as shale gas, coalbed methane and unconventional resources. These works need sophisticated technologies, like multi-stage hydraulic fracturing of horizontal wells. These are done using various formulated drilling fluids that help maintain wellbore stability, pump pressure, prevent friction and corrosion, and remove and transport cuttings. The water content of the sludge significantly affects its design characteristics. As such, muds that experience water loss may also be subject to degradation or loss of the design properties of the mud.

Environmental safety concerns and current regulations are contributing to escalating call from the oil and gas drilling industry. These factors are predicted to drive call and drive the worldwide fluid leakage control additive industry during the foreseen period. Escalating shale gas exploration and crude oil production are the main factors driving the expansion of the worldwide waste fluid additives industry. The evolution and development of technology have made it possible to carry out significant exploration activities from sources other than oil, such as coalbed methane, shale gas and various unconventional resources. These exploration and production works need developed technologies like multi-stage hydraulic fracturing of horizontal wells. These tasks are accomplished using a variety of formulated drilling fluids that help maintain pump pressure, wellbore stability, prevent corrosion and friction, and remove and transport cuttings. Environmental regulations encourage the use of water-based fluids and their application in areas where petroleum-based drilling fluids have been employed due to certain challenges.

Synthetically modified natural

Synthetic

Drilling fluid

Cement slurry

North America is predicted to account for the largest industry share for fluid loss additives during the foreseen period, in terms of value. The countries of North America, especially the United States, are one of the largest producers of crude oil and have invested heavily in unconventional drilling technologies such as horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing where fluid loss additives play an important role. to play. Additionally, growing shale gas exploration in the United States is driving the North American industry for fluid loss additives. The United States is one of the largest producers of crude oil and has invested heavily in the latest unconventional drilling technology. Methods such as hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling have been widely employed and these technologies require the use of additives for fluid loss. As such, the United States plays an important role in driving the industry for fluid loss additives here.

The key market players operating in the industry include as Halliburton (US), Schlumberger Limited (US), Newpark Resources Inc. (US), Solvay (Belgium), BASF SE (Germany), and Clariant (Switzerland), Global Drilling Fluid and Chemicals Limited (India), Tytan Organics (India) and Nouryon (US).

