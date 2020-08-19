Dental Equipment Industry Insights, Business Profiles and Forecast to 2023

Market Analysis:

The dental equipment market is likely to touch USD 9,280.3 million at a 5.20% CAGR between 2016-2023, as per the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Dental equipment is a tool used by dentists for identifying and treating dental conditions. Such tools are used for examining, manipulating, treating, restoring, and removing teeth and surrounding oral structures. It has wide application in dental laboratories, clinics, and hospitals. Hygiene maintenance devices, laboratory machines, systems and parts, dental lasers, dental radiology equipment, and others are the different types of dental equipment that are generally used by dental practitioners.

Numerous factors are adding to the global dental equipment market. These factors, as per the MRFR report, include favorable government initiatives related to dental hygiene, demand for surgical, restorative, and preventive services for dental care, rising geriatric population, increase in medical tourism activities, increasing incidence of dental disorders, and demand for dental procedures. Additional factors adding market growth include poor oral hygiene, morbid diet, consumption of alcohol or tobacco, increase in dental practitioners and dental clinics, innovations in radiology and imaging, demand for cosmetic dentistry, and rising prevalence of periodontal diseases and dental caries.

On the flip side, the high price of dental equipment may limit the global Dental Equipment Industry growth over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Notable players profiled in the global dental equipment market report include Danaher Corporation, Carestream Health Inc., GC Corporation, Bien-Air Medical Technologies, 3M, Midmark Corporation, A-dec Inc., KaVo Dental, Patterson Companies Inc., Biolase Inc, Dentsply International, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., and Sirona Dental Systems.

Market Segmentation:

The MRFR report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global dental equipment market based on end user, treatment, and product.

By product, the global dental equipment market is segmented into hygiene maintenance devices, laboratory machines, systems and parts, dental lasers, dental radiology equipment, and others. Dental radiology equipment is again segmented into extra-oral and intra-oral. Dental lasers are again segmented into carbon dioxide lasers and diode lasers. System and parts are again segmented into cast machine, CAD/CAM, and others. Of these, systems and parts will lead the market during the forecast period.

By treatment, the global dental equipment market is segmented into prosthodontic, periodontics, endodontics, and orthodontics. Of these, prosthodontic will dominate the market over the forecast period for increasing concern about appearance, which need prosthesis in dental cases and rising geriatric population.

By end user, the global dental equipment market is segmented into dental laboratories, hospitals and clinics, and others. Of these, hospitals and clinics will have a major share in the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global dental equipment market report covers the recent trends and growth opportunities across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will dominate the market during the forecast period for the rising number of dental procedures, increasing number of dental clinics and dentists, rising geriatric population, and technological advances.

The global dental equipment market in Europe is predicted to have a healthy growth over the forecast period for the increasing geriatric population, an increase in government expenditure on healthcare, and favorable reimbursement scenario.

The global dental equipment market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period for the increase in medical tourism, the use of innovative technologies, less stringent regulations, and demand for dental procedures. Besides, the rising prevalence of oral cancer is also adding market growth.

The global dental equipment market in the MEA is predicted to have steady growth over the forecast period for the growing demand for dental procedures.

