Demand for Wood Pellet to Experience a Significant Dip in 2020, Influenced by COVID-19 Pandemic

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global wood pellet market in its published report, titled ‘Global Wood Pellet Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017–2027)’. In terms of value, the global wood pellet market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which, FMI offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on market opportunities in the global wood pellet market.

Global Wood Pellet Market: Report Structure

The report starts with an overview of the global wood pellet market. This section also includes FMI’s wood pellet market analysis regarding key trends, drivers, and restraints from a supply and demand perspective. The impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model are included in the wood pellet market report to better equip and arm clients with crystal-clear, decision-making insights. Various factors impacting the demand for wood pellet market have been analysed in this report, such as increase in forest product consumption, increase in consumption of industrial wood products, the use of forests for commercial purposes, share of fuel wood in total wood production and harvesting, pellet capacity growth, increase in the demand for woody biomass, etc.

The pricing analysis section includes the variation in prices of wood pellet on a per ton basis. In Western Europe, the prices of wood pellet are high due to their high demand, along with low availability of feedstock in the region. So, the price of wood pellet per ton is higher as compared to other regions. In North America, the price is moderate due to high production in the region, and also feedstock prices being low due to high availability. In the APEJ region, the price is moderate due to the high availability of feedstock in countries such as Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand.

The next section of the report includes analysis of the global wood pellet market on the basis of region. The global wood pellet market is segmented into seven key regions:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

The section that follows analyses the wood pellet market on the basis of feedstock type, and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next 10 years. Feedstock type of wood pellet covered in the report are:

Forest and Wood Waste Resources

Agricultural Residue and Waste

Wood pellet based on other feedstock (energy crops, food waste, and virgin lumber)

Another section included in the report is on the basis of application, which analyses the wood pellet market and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next 10 years. The applications of wood pellet covered in the report are:

Free-standing Pellet Stove

Pellet Stove Inserts

Pellet Boilers

On the basis of end use, the global wood pellet market is categorized as:

Industrial Wood Pellet for CHP/District Heating

Industrial Wood Pellet for Co-firing

Wood Pellet for Heating Residential/Commercial

Others (horse bedding, absorbent)

Global Wood Pellet Market: Research Methodology

To calculate the wood pellet market size, the report considers the average selling price of various types of systems across geographies. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split, by feedstock type, application, and end use type, and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at the apt market estimates. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue that is expected to be generated across the wood pellet market over 2017–2027. When developing the market forecast, the starting point involves sizing up the current market, which forms the basis on how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of various analysis results based on both, the supply side and demand side. However, quantifying the market across the aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities in the wood pellet market.

All these sub-segments or categories of wood pellet market have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of many key trends in the wood pellet market.

Another key feature is the analysis of the wood pellet market by region, by feedstock type, application, and end use type, and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global wood pellet market.

In order to understand key growth segments in terms of growth and performance of the wood pellet market, Future Market Insights developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

