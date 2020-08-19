Crew Management Systems Market In-Depth Analysis Globally by Top Key Players-Jeppesen, Hexaware Technologies

Crew Management Systems Market Crew management system is IT software that helps in managing crew assignments with accuracy. It helps to enhance the speed while increases the effectiveness of the assignments by reducing cost.

The growing focus in maintaining the safety of flights is expected to drive the crew management system market growth in the forecast period 2020-2027. Rise in the continuous air traffic across the globe will impact positively on the growth of the market. Reduction in cost due to the optimised utilization of the crew members is another factor that will surge the market growth. Rules and regulations regarding the working hours of on board crew members will help to augment the market growth. Increasing application in the airlines industry in developing economies will further create new opportunities for the growth of the crew management system in the forecast period 2020-2027 On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct and retail

Global Crew Management Systems Market By Device ( Smartphones, Personal Computers (PCS), Tablets), By System (Server Based, On-Cloud), By Application (Crew Planning, Crew Training, Crew Services, Crew Operations), By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The major players covered in the crew management system market report are SABRE GLBL INC., Lufthansa Systems, Jeppesen, Hexaware Technologies, IBS Software, FUJITSU, BlueOne Software, PDC Aviation Ltd., AVIOLINX, Sheorey Digital Systems Pvt. Ltd, among other players domestic and global. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

