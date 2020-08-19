COVID 19 Impact on Healthcare Personal Protection Equipment Market Analysis 2020: Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Top Key Players Profiles, Size, Statistics

Healthcare Personal Protection Equipment Market Analysis

The global healthcare personal protection equipment market is predicted to touch USD 10.116 billion at a 9.17% CAGR between 2019- 2027, as per the recent analysis by Market Research Future (MRFR). Personal protective equipment or PPE is a protective gear that has been designed to protect the workers’ health by reducing the exposure to biological agents. This is an essential tool to prevent transmission of infectious diseases not only in treatment centers yet also in different activities such as community care related, safe burials, waste management, and cleaning associated to the outbreak.

Various factors are propelling the global healthcare personal protection equipment market growth. As per the latest MRFR report, such factors include burgeoning demand for protective clothing, respiratory protection, and hand protection in the healthcare industry for the safety of people during the current COVID-19 outbreak, rapid technological advances in surgery, standardizing procedures, increasing initiatives by the government to facilitate the import of PPE, rising production of integrated and cost-effective PPE, increasing end user demand, and the emergence of local PPE manufacturers.

On the contrary, the high price of raw materials may limit the global healthcare personal protection equipment market growth over the forecast period.

Healthcare Personal Protection Equipment Market Key Players

Leading players profiled in the healthcare personal protection equipment market report include KOWA (Japan), Med-Con (Australia), priMED Medical Products, Inc. (Canada), Halyard Health, Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (US), Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. (India), Alpha Pro Tech (Canada), Medisca Inc. (US), Crosstex International, Inc. (US), DuPont (US), Sterimed (US), Ansell (Australia), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), and 3M (US).

Healthcare Personal Protection Equipment Market Segmentation

The MRFR report offers an inclusive segmental analysis of the global healthcare personal protection equipment market report based on end use and product.

By product, the global healthcare personal protection equipment market is segmented into hand protection, protective footwear, head, eye & face protection, respiratory protection, protective clothing, and others. The protective clothing segment is again sub-segmented into gowns, coveralls, and others. The respiratory protection segment is again sub-segmented into respiratory masks, surgical masks, and others. The hand protection segment is again sub-segmented into surgical, sterile gloves, chemical handling, and general-purpose. Of these, the respiratory segment will lead the market over the forecast period. The burgeoning demand for respirators and surgical masks to protect the hospital staff against contaminants and pathogens is adding to the growth of the segment.

By end use, the global healthcare personal protection equipment market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutes, ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals and clinics, and others. Of these, hospitals & clinics will command the largest share in the market over the forecast period. The growing number of doctors in the emerging economies and people opting for medical services for treatment are adding to the growth of the segment.

Healthcare Personal Protection Equipment Market Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global healthcare personal protection equipment market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, & the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the Americas will command the largest share over the forecast period. Rising prevalence of the COVID-19 infection, growing concerns with regards to the safety & health of healthcare professionals, and rising government initiatives are adding to the global healthcare personal protection equipment market growth in the region.

The global healthcare personal protection equipment market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. An increase in healthcare expenditure resulting in the growth both in production and consumption of medical products & devices are adding to the global healthcare personal protection equipment market growth in the region.

The global healthcare personal protection equipment market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. High target population, government’s rising focus towards healthcare facilities, technological advances, and the presence of emerging market players are adding to the global healthcare personal protection equipment market growth in the region.

The global healthcare personal protection equipment market in the MEA is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period for the high penetration of PPE in the developed healthcare industries of South Africa & the UAE.