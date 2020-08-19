BEST AFFILIATE MARKETING SOFTWARE 2020 – LATEST STUDY RELEASED BY 360QUADRANTS

Affiliate marketing is a method of performance-based promotion in which the affiliate’s own marketing campaign pays one or more affiliates for each visitor or client they get. Affiliate companies can also repay suppliers and partners, enabling both parties to concentrate on their contract specifics.

360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Best Affiliate Marketing Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy) and will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the Affiliate Marketing Software Market. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.

Categorization of Affiliate Marketing Programs

Company evaluation was conducted for 10+ companies offering Affiliate Marketing Software services, out of which 10 companies were shortlisted and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

Impact, TUNE, Partnerize, and CAKE have been identified as Visionary Leaders, as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategy. These vendors also have been operational the Affiliate Marketing Software Market by offering highly customized and easily deployable software for their commercial clients, combined with their robust business strategy to achieve sustained growth in the market.

CJ Affiliate and Fintel Connect have been identified as Innovators, as these companies have an innovative portfolio of the Affiliate Marketing Software and the potential to build strong business strategies for their business growth to be at par with the market leaders. These vendors have been providing the best affiliate marketing program software offerings as per the demands of their customers.

ClickBank, Post Affiliate Pro, and Refersion have been identified as the emerging players in the Best Affiliate Marketing Software Market. These companies are specialized in offering highly niche and personalized solutions and services to their clients. These companies have also been focused on making acquisitions and improving their sales abilities in numerous regions to offer their integrated services to a wide range of clients.

PayKickStart has been recognized as a dynamic differentiator, as the company has a strong portfolio of the best Affiliate Marketing Software solutions and also has a widespread network of channel partners and resellers to upsurge the deployment of its services across various vertical markets.

360Quadrants Company Evaluation Methodology

The top companies in the Affiliate Marketing Software space will be rated using the following methodology:

1. A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

2. A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a. Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b. Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

3. Approximately 100+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Affiliate Marketing Software space. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.

4. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a. Buyers

b. Industry Experts

c. 360Quadrants Analysts

d. Vendors (Competitors)

5. The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

6. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like Marketing Automation Software, Project Management Software, and E-commerce Platforms.

