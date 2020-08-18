UTI (Urinary Tract Infection) Treatment Market to Witness Sales Slump in Near Term Due to COVID-19; Long-term Outlook Remains Positive

A recent market study published by FMI on the urinary tract infection treatment market during 2014-2018 & forecast for 2019-2029 offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the urinary tract infection treatment market, the growth prospects of the market have been obtained with maximum precision.

UTI (URINARY TRACT INFECTION) TREATMENT MARKET TAXONOMY

The global urinary tract infection treatment market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

By Drug Class

Penicillin & Combinations

Quinolones

Cephalosporin

Aminoglycoside Antibiotics

Sulphonamides (Sulfamethoxazole, Trimethoprim)

Azoles and Amphotericin B

Tetracycline (Doxycycline)

Nitrofurans (Nitrofurantoin)

Others

By Indication

Complicated Urinary Tract Infection

Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Gynecology and Urology Clinics

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Drug Stores

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

WHAT'S INCLUDED

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the urinary tract infection treatment market, which includes a summary of the key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the urinary tract infection treatment market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed taxonomy and the definition of the urinary tract infection treatment market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the urinary tract infection treatment market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the urinary tract infection treatment market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact the market growth significantly during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments and product innovations.

Chapter 05 – Global Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the urinary tract infection treatment market between the forecast periods of 2014-2029. This chapter includes the detailed analysis of the historical urinary tract infection treatment market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019 – 2020), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Chapter 06– Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the urinary tract infection treatment market over the forecast period. Along with macro-economic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the urinary tract infection treatment market. Moreover, this chapter highlights the key market dynamics of the urinary tract infection treatment market, which include the drivers, restraints, and trends. Readers will understand the key trends followed by the leading manufacturers in the urinary tract infection treatment market.

Chapter 07 – Global Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029, By Drug Class

Based on drug class, the urinary tract infection treatment market is segmented into Penicillin & Combinations, Quinolones, Cephalosporin, Aminoglycoside Antibiotics, Sulphonamides (Sulfamethoxazole, Trimethoprim), Azoles and Amphotericin B, Tetracycline (Doxycycline), Nitrofurans (Nitrofurantoin), and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the urinary tract infection treatment market and market attractiveness analysis based on the drug class.

Chapter 08 – Global Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029, By Indication

Based on indication, the urinary tract infection treatment market is segmented complicated urinary tract infection and uncomplicated urinary tract infection. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the urinary tract infection treatment market and market attractiveness analysis based on the indication.

Chapter 09 – Global Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029, By Distribution Channel

This chapter provides details about the urinary tract infection treatment market on the basis of distribution channel, and has been classified into hospital pharmacies, gynecology and urology clinics, drug stores, retail pharmacies, and online drug stores. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on distribution channel.

Chapter 10 – Global Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029, By Region

This chapter explains how the urinary tract infection treatment market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 11 – North America Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America urinary tract infection treatment market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on the distribution channel and countries in North America.

Chapter 12 – Latin America Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

Readers can find detailed information about regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America urinary tract infection treatment market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the urinary tract infection treatment market in the leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 13 – Europe Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

Important growth prospects of the urinary tract infection treatment market based on its distribution channel in several countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 14 – South Asia Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

India, Indonesia, Thailand , Malaysia are the leading countries in the South Asia region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia urinary tract infection treatment market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia urinary tract infection treatment market during the period 2019-2029.

Chapter 15 –East Asia Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the urinary tract infection treatment market in the East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the urinary tract infection treatment market in East Asia.

Chapter 16 – Oceania Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Oceania urinary tract infection treatment market.

Chapter 17 – MEA Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

This chapter provides information about how the urinary tract infection treatment market will grow in the major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Northern Africa and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Chapter 18 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the urinary tract infection treatment report.

Chapter 19 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain the various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the urinary tract infection treatment market.