United States Polyol Sweeteners Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast 2025

United States Polyol Sweeteners Market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR, owing to growing prevalence of lifestyle disease such as diabetes, obesity coupled with rising preference of artificial sweeteners over sugar in majority of the population. Moreover, the increasing adoption of polyol sweeteners across end-use industries due to their low-calorific values which enables weight management coupled is expected to drive the growth of the market. Based on type, Sorbitol is expected to lead the market due to its versatile functions as a sweetener, humectant flavouring agent across industries like food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics etc. Based on the function, the polyol sweetener segment is anticipated to lead the market owing to their use in pharmaceutical products.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025

Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of United States Polyol Sweeteners Market, in terms of value and volume.

To classify and forecast United States Polyol Sweeteners based on type, form, application, function and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for United States Polyol Sweeteners Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States Polyol Sweeteners Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for United States Polyol Sweeteners Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading manufacturers in the United States Polyol Sweeteners Market.

Some of the leading players in the United States Polyol Sweeteners Market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Roquette Frères S.A., Tereos Starch & Sweeteners, E.I. Du Point De Nemours & Company, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Ingredion Incorporated, Gulshan Polyols Limited, Südzucker AG, Batory Foods etc.

TechSci Research performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of Polyol Sweeteners manufacturers in the United States. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research could include the Polyol Sweeteners manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analysed the retailers, distribution channels and presence of all major Polyol Sweeteners manufacturers in the United States.

TechSci Research calculated the market size of United States Polyol Sweeteners Market using a bottom-up approach, where data for various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

Polyol Sweeteners Manufacturers

Dealers, and Suppliers

Regulatory organizations.

Food processing industries.

Raw material suppliers and distributors.

Research organizations and consulting companies.

Trade Associations

Food Safety Associations

Market research and consulting firms.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, distributors and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

