Plastic Pipe Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global plastic pipe market looks promising with opportunities in water and wastewater, agriculture, chemical, and electrical & telecommunication cable protection. The global plastic pipe market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $94.5 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4% to 6% from 2020 to 2025. The major growth drivers for this market are growing residential and non-residential construction activities, replacement of aging pipelines, and increasing awareness of the attractive properties of plastic pipes.

In this market, PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride), PE (Poly Ethylene), and PP (Poly Propylene) are the major polymer types used to manufacture plastic pipes. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that PE pipes are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period because of their heat resistance, low cost, durability, minimal maintenance requirements, and superior energy efficiency.

By application type, the global plastic pipe market is segmented into potable water, wastewater, electrical and telecommunication cable protection, agriculture, chemical, and oil & gas. The wastewater segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

By diameter type, the global plastic pipe market is segmented into small diameter pipes and large diameter pipes. The small diameter pipe segment is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to the increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and the continuous growth of the residential construction and industrial sectors.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the usage of anti-microbial plastic pipes to improve hygiene, replacement of traditional material pipes with eco-friendly ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) and PE plastic pipes, and increasing consumption of multilayer plastic pipes in gas distribution. Mexichem SAB, China Lesso Group, Sekisui Chemical, Formosa Plastics Group, and Advanced Drainage Systems are among the major suppliers of the plastic pipe market.

