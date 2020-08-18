Global Non Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2017-2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Non Licensed Sports Merchandise Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global non licensed sports merchandise market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of non licensed sports merchandise. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the non licensed sports merchandise market during the period.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

Presence of larger number of smaller manufacturers, cheaper prices, goods smuggling, cheaper imports, legal disputes and booming sales characterizes the global non-licensed sports merchandise market. Growing popularity of sporting leagues across the world is driving the growth of the global non-licensed sports merchandise market. The huge prices of the branded licensed sports merchandize make it unaffordable for many sports enthusiasts and they prefer cheaper alternatives. It enhances the growth of the non-licensed sports merchandise market. The growing popularity for the sporting fashion trends is another factor that gives boost to the market. The growing demand for sports apparels related to sporting clubs, franchises or individual sports stars is another factor that drives the growth of the market. The urge among youth to express their affection and loyalty to sporting entities drive the demand for the non-licensed sports merchandise. The expansion of e-commerce to smaller cities and towns are aiding the growth in sales of the non-licensed sports merchandise, especially that of imported products.

The availability of the non-licensed sports merchandise in local markets at the fraction of the cost of the original products is another factor that helps the market. Moreover, the lack of awareness among the customers about the licensing amounts to the increasing sale of non-licensed sports merchandise in upscale sports goods stores or retail stores. Unique attractive designs and product innovations also help the non-licensed sports merchandise to compete with the licensed sports merchandise. Fake websites with strikingly similar domain to the major sports retailers or sports goods manufacturers also divert some customers towards non-licensed sports merchandise. As major sports goods manufacturers outsource the production to other countries, certain suppliers copy the design and sell it to the counterfeit manufacturers.

Presence of too many competitors, issues related to smuggling, stringent law enforcement and legal suits by the licensees are the major restraints for the global non licensed sports merchandize market. Increasing prices of licensed sports merchandise is expected to provide growth opportunities for the manufacturers in the non-licensed sports merchandise market. Moreover, the increasing popularity of international sporting leagues and events in developing and low income countries are expected to provide growth opportunities for the manufacturers in the non-licensed sports merchandise market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by product type and by distribution channel

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of non-licensed sports merchandise market. The global non licensed sports merchandise market is segmented by product type and by distribution channel. The global non licensed sports merchandise market by product type covers sports apparel, sports footwear, sports accessories, toys and pirated videogames/softwares among others. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented as e-commerce/online stores, retail stores, sports goods stores, direct selling, open air markets and pirated markets among others.

