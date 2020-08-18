Global Natural Fragrance Ingredients Market: New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2018-2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Natural Fragrance Ingredients Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global natural fragrance ingredients market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of natural fragrance ingredients. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the natural fragrance ingredients market during the period. The global natural fragrance ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.45% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Natural fragrance ingredients are natural fragrance raw materials, which are; obtain from natural sources such as plants, fruits, and animals. It has wide application in deodorants, soap, detergents, essential oils, hair oils, and perfumes. It is widely used in cosmetic as well. Natural fragrance ingredients are not just used in essential oils to impart a fragrance but also as an important element of the oil owing to its medical properties.

Due to the numerous medicinal properties some of the flowers such as rose, lavender, chamomile, lily, jasmine, moonflower, and rosemary are used as treating skin irritations, anti-inflammatory, insomnia, antiseptic, muscle spasms, and stress. Further, the use of natural fragrance ingredients as air fresheners also eradicates the risks of respirational problems owing to their non-toxic nature.

Shifting trend of consumers towards therapeutic uses of essential oils in aromatherapy, growing consumer spending on beauty and personal care products, and growing disposable income are some of the key factor driving the growth of this market. Further, the use of natural fragrances in detergents reduces the skin irritations. This is another factor contributing to the growth of the natural fragrance ingredients market.

Consumer’s awareness regarding the harmful effects of synthetic products on the human body and on the environment is also boosting the market growth. The natural fragrance ingredients market has gained importance owing to changing consumers’ pattern for demand. The increasing occurrence of skin diseases is also likely to upsurge the implementation of natural fragrance ingredients in cosmetics and toiletries. This is further estimated to boost the growth of the natural fragrance ingredients market

Numerous manufacturers and consumers are choosing for natural ingredients over synthetic as it contains toxic contents. Adverse effects of synthetic chemicals such as acetaldehyde, butylated hydroxytoluene and so on are growing the demand for natural fragrance ingredients. Besides, the use of natural fragrance ingredients in several consumers’ goods such as soaps, creams, and others is generating a huge opportunity in the upcoming years. However, easy availability of synthetic fragrance ingredient is restraining factor for the growth of natural fragrance ingredient market.

Europe Holds the Major Place in the Natural Fragrance Ingredient Market

Among the geographies, Europe holds the major place in the natural fragrance ingredient market followed by North America and Asia Pacific. The growth of natural fragrance ingredient market in Europe region is due to growing demand for essential oil for aromatherapy and increasing disposable income of the consumer. Further, the factor driving the growth in North America region is expanding the use of natural fragrance ingredients in products such as soaps, detergents, cosmetics, and toiletries. In Asia Pacific region, the steady growth in cosmetics and personal care industry is boosting the growth of natural fragrance ingredient market.

Market Segmentation by Product and Application

The report on global natural fragrance ingredients market covers segments such as product and application. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include wood-based, spice based, flower based, musk based, and fruit based. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include household care, car fresheners, fabric fresheners, cosmetics, candles, natural perfumes & colognes, and soaps and detergents.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Givaudan SA, International Flavors, and Fragrances (IFF), Takasago International, Sensient Flavors and Fragrances., Huabao Intl., Firmenich SA, Symrise AG., Frutarom Industries Ltd., Robertet SA., and Mane SA.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the natural fragrance ingredients.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and applications segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2024.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.