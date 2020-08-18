COVID 19 Impact on Dermal Fillers Market Segmentation, Development Trends, Revenue, In-Depth Analysis

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on Dermal Fillers Market, companies are on the lookout for starting production lines. Get an inside look at the market prospects and its future decisions in light of the pandemic and other such unforeseen circumstances.

Dermal Fillers Market Key Players

Global dermal fillers market has been dominated by key players which include names such as Integra Lifesciences, GALDERMA, ALLERGAN, Sinclair Pharma, Dr. Korman Laboratories, Merz Pharma, and Teoxane Laboratories.

Dermal Fillers Market Overview

There is a developing market for facial injectables, widely known as dermal fillers in different parts of the world. Dermal Fillers Market Size is expected to register a CAGR of 13.2% and growth to reach USD 6,899.16 Million till 2025. Growing popularity of such products is creating lucrative opportunities for market players. Increasing demand for facial aesthetics throughout the world is a major driver of the global dermal fillers market. Soaring standard of living coupled with the urge to maintain a youthful look has surged the demand for beauty enhancing services including dermal filler procedures. There are diverse patient groups for dermal fillers, although, aged and middle-aged people are identified as the primary customers of aesthetic brands functioning in the global dermal fillers market. This is owing to the dermal filler’s efficacy in reducing wrinkles and skin lines, thus aiding in facial transformation.

It has also been observed that the number of female customers is remarkably greater than male customers. Almost 91% of facial injectable techniques are applied on women. At the same time, a substantial growth in popularity of such applications among the male population has been noticed of late. Progress in surgical technology have made such applications more effective and safer than ever-before. However, there is no complete guarantee of zero side-effects, which remains a major area of concern. Additionally, the regulatory norms and high cost of surgery continue to pose as key challenges for the market growth.

Over time, age-related bone loss can lead to jawline retraction, high cheekbones loss. Facial muscles also decline its elasticity and volume and, while deflation and movement of facial fat further accentuate signs of aging. Finally, the skin stretches and loses its elasticity, exacerbated by the loss of scaffolding caused by fat, muscle, and bone, resulting in wrinkles, sagging skin, and other known signs of aging. Dermal fillers are rapidly turning out to be a trend among the people who are more conscious about their facial features and view their bodies through an aesthetical viewpoint.

As we get aged, the loss of volume in facial structures contributes to many visible signs of aging. And this is where the dermal filler comes into action.

Dermal fillers, an injectable treatment performed in clinics, can smooth wrinkles and restore lost volume, giving you a younger look. Skin fillers can consist of several substances, some of the natural origin, and some made of synthesis. One of the most commonly used compounds in skin fillers is hyaluronic acid (HA). HA is a natural substance in our skin and plays an important role in maintaining skin hydration and volume. Depending on their specific chemical composition, AHA fillers can last six months to much longer before they are gradually absorbed into the body. Hyaluronic acid gel fillers are most preferred owing to low inflammatory properties.

The substance used while dermal filling also depends on the type of filler a patient intends to do, such as non-permanent, semi-permanent, and permanent. Presently for beginners, the hyaluronic acid filler is majorly used, which is nonpermanent and has been used for almost a decade now. While the other two types semi-permanent and permanent fillers don’t have hyaluronic acid in its ingredients and basically act on other bodily processes such as energizing collagen production.

Dermal Fillers innovative applications

Doctors Ideally use dermal fillers for the patients with depressed acne or traumatic scars, but some also opt to apply this method for eyelid retraction post intense eyelid surgery as it aids internal scarring by supporting the skin and lift the retracted eyelid, known as hyaluronic acid gel stent

The beauty and wellness industry set to spur

While consumer spending has grown at a very slow pace, the wellness sector has resisted the trend and continues to grow. The resilience of consumer spending on wellness products and services reflects growing consumer awareness and acceptance of wellness as an integral part of their lifestyle. The opportunity the industry offers has attracted newcomers' interest at the global and national levels, even as established operators focus their efforts on strengthening their activities. This has also led to more interest from the investment community. As a result, increased funds availability is likely to drive transactions into this space

Dermal Fillers Market Segmentation

The global dermal fillers market has been broadly segmented based on application and types.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into face-lift, facial line correction treatment, lip treatments, and others. The facial line correction treatment segment, in 2016, dominated the dermal fillers market and is likely to attain an estimated worth of more than US$ 4300 Mn by the year 2023. The face-lift segment is likely to remain remarkably attractive over the forecast period. The segment is projected to capture a healthy CAGR of 12.8% between 2017 and 2023.

Based on types, the market has been segmented into hyaluronic acid, botulinum toxin, collagen, and particles & polymers. Among these, botulinum toxin is expected to remain the most lucrative segment. The segment is expected to attain and surpass a market value worth US$ 4600 by the end of 2023. Besides, the hyaluronic acid segment has been projected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

Dermal Fillers Market Regional Analysis

Geographically, the dermal fillers market has been segmented based on Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) Europe. The Americas market is likely to remain a profitable market for dermal fillers throughout the forecast period. In 2016, Latin America and North America collectively accounted for more than one-third share of the market. The Americas market is followed by the Europe market. The increasing demand for facial aesthetics in many European nations makes the region a significant market for dermal fillers. The Europe dermal fillers market is anticipated to witness a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period. The dermal fillers market in Asia Pacific is likely to experience a soaring CAGR over the forecast period. This can be credited to factors such as increased acceptance of cosmetic procedures in APAC countries, surging availability of varieties of facial injectables to select from and increasing per-capita income.