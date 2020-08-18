Asia Pacific Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing Market: Growth Opportunities, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Pregnancy & Ovulation Testing Market Research Report: By Type (hCG Detection, Ovulation Testing), by Mode of Purchase (OTC Testing, Prescription Testing), End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Fertility Centers, Others) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Regional Outlook

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing Market includes Japan, China, India, Republic of Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Japan is anticipated to experience a phenomenal CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period owing to sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and high capita per income of citizens. Rising demand for self-contained kits is expected to bolster market demand in the coming years. China and India markets can enjoy a tremendous demand over the forecast period due to high awareness levels of testing kits and numerous manufacturers launching new products annually in the region.

Competitive Dashboard

The market is highly fragmented and various players, at an international as well as regional levels, are imposing themselves as market influencers. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., Fairhaven Health, LLC, Cadila Healthcare Limited, Quidel Corporation, Geratherm Medical AG, TaiDoc Technology & Corporation, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Gregory Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc., and Proctor & Gamble.

The Asia Pacific Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing Market is touted to touch USD 298.68 billion mark at a staggering CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2018-2023), Market Research Future (MRFR) reports. Pregnancy and ovulation testing kits are designed to assist women in conceiving children. The former can predict accurate results by detecting the presence of human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) in urine, while the latter assists women by witnessing a surge in luteinizing hormone (LH) levels.

Advances in home testing kits coupled with the high smartphone penetration rate have digitized test results. For instance, the FIRST RESPONSE Pregnancy PRO Digital Test & App Access by Church & Dwight Co., an American manufacturer, offers consumers a convenient method to test fertility. The Asia Pacific (APAC) market is driven by availability of ovulation monitors on ecommerce websites, inclination of consumers to shop online, declining fertility rates, and promotional campaigns by various manufacturers to create awareness among consumers.

Segmental Analysis

The Asia Pacific market for Pregnancy Test Kit Market can be segmented based on type, mode of purchase, end-user.

By type, the market has been segmented into pregnancy testing (hCG detection) and ovulation testing. The pregnancy testing segment is likely to capture a larger market share by 2023 thanks to continuous advances in testing kits and demand for self-contained test kits. Rise in gynecological disorders and demand from women suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) are factors likely to fuel segment growth.

By mode of purchase, the market is segmented into prescription testing and non-prescription testing/over-the-counter (OTC) testing. The non-prescription/OTC segment is likely to be the preferred mode of purchase owing to easy access to pregnancy and ovulation test kits in pharmacies and rise in adolescent pregnancy rates.

End-users in the APAC pregnancy and ovulation testing market include fertility centers, hospitals and clinics, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment is anticipated to be the biggest market end-user owing to huge patient pools of India and China. Increasing preference of women to undergo pregnancy tests at hospitals is expected to bolster segment demand during the forecast period.

