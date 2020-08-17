Video Surveillance Market Growth Opportunities, Key Players, and Threads Analysis by 2025

The video surveillance market research study offers a wide perspective on the analysis of the industry. The research is based on extensive primary interviews (in-house experts, industry leaders, and market players) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with the analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and the predictive models.

Report Preview: https://bisresearch.com/industry-report/global-video-surveillance-market.html

One of the major factors that has led to the increasing adoption of these video surveillance systems has been the rise of IP camera-based solutions. This can be attributed to the fact that it allows the users to convert their local broadband connection into a home surveillance system. These cameras provide several benefits compared to traditional analog cameras, such as low cost and high durability. Further, IP cameras provide high-resolution images and wide-angle video capturing feature and also allows authorized access to live and recorded video footage on smartphones and tablets. One of the major benefits of using IP surveillance systems has been cloud storage, which makes the video surveillance system more effective. With the rise of built-in wireless connection, the IP cameras have become subtle and discreet, avoiding unnecessary attention. Since these cameras run on Wi-Fi signals, the problem of interference or loss of network in the transmission wires has been eliminated.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific led the global video surveillance market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period in terms of value. This unprecedented growth is primarily attributed to the vast deployment of video surveillance equipment and projects in India and China, among others. China generated the maximum revenue among all the Asia-Pacific countries.

The global video surveillance industry is one of the most competitive industries, with the leading players actively competing against each other to gain a greater share in the industry. The competitive landscape of the video surveillance industry exhibits an inclination toward emerging strategies and developments by market players.

The key players that are actively participating in the video surveillance market include Avigilon Corporation, Axis Communications AB, Canon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., FLIR Systems Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, and Verint Systems Inc., Bosch Security Systems, Hanwha Techwin Co. Ltd., Honeywell Security, Pelco, and The Infinova Group. Amongst these companies, Hikvision has registered the highest overall revenue in the video surveillance industry in 2019.

For Sample Report, Click here: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=935&type=download

Video analytics has the ability to reduce the huge amount of data available in the video, thus making it more controllable. The benefits of video analytics include reduced load on network and storage demand, easy and fast retrieval of stored video, and productive use of manpower, among others. Moreover, in case of any abnormal activity, the system raises an alarm to alert the concerned officials. Additionally, with the advantage of analyzing live as well as recorded data, the need for reviewing the recorded data by a human operator, which is a quite expensive resource, has been eliminated. These features, along with the numerous technological advancements, such as facial recognition and automatic license plate recognition, make the video surveillance cameras appropriate for application in different verticals, especially in the current scenario. Therefore, with the help of VSaaS, and video analytics, the time and monetary benefits can be availed by the installer. Bosch Security Systems and Honeywell are some of the major market players providing video analytics-based solutions. Below are some instances which highlight the demand for VCA and VSaaS.

