The growing need to reduce dependence on conventional fossil fuels is driving call for bioplastics & Biopolymers

The worldwide bioplastics and biopolymers industry size is predicted to grow from USD 10.9 billion in 2020 to USD 27.3 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 21.4% during the foreseen period. Bioplastics can be made from agricultural by-products, as well as employed plastic bottles or other containers that use microorganisms. Common plastics are found everywhere, including fossil fuel plastics, also known as petroleum-based polymers. They are normally obtained from natural gas or oil. Bioplastics and biopolymers are widely employed by the packaging industry. Bioplastics and biopolymers are defined as the type of plastics and polymers obtained from renewable sources of biomass such as vegetable oils and fats, corn starch, technology that has an intrinsic network, an intelligent control system and a home automation system as basic components . This technology is equipped with appliances, digital devices and other components interconnected and accessible by a smart device from a remote location.

The growing need to reduce dependence on conventional fossil fuels is driving call for biologics. This is also supported by new policies and regulations implemented and adopted by government agencies around the world. These regulations include prohibiting or implementing additional supplements on the use of conventional plastics in applications such as shopping bags, packaging materials, and disposables. These growing regulations and bans against plastic bags and other plastic items are driving the industry for bioplastics, especially biodegradable plastics, around the world. In recent years, new types of bioplastics and advanced polymeric materials are likely to drive the expansion of the bioplastics and biopolymers industry in the coming years. Growing concerns about environmental safety and the green environment have prompted governments in several developed and emerging countries to take safety measures that are predicted to increase call for bioplastics and biopolymers in the coming years. For example, strict environmental regulations set by governments have resulted in a reduction in carbon emissions from major manufacturers. It is predicted to have a positive impact on the expansion of the bioplastics and biopolymers industry during the foreseen period. Furthermore, growing consumer awareness of environmental sustainability is predicted to further stimulate the expansion of the industry.

• Non-biodegradable / Bio – based

• Biodegradable

• Packaging

• Consumer goods

• Automotive and transportation

• Textiles

• Agriculture

• Horticulture

By region, the bioplastics and biopolymers industry has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, and RoW. APAC is the fastest growing industry for bioplastics and biopolymers due to growing consumer preferences for environmentally friendly plastic products with the rapidly growing population of the region. The escalating purchasing power of consumers has fueled the expansion of several end-use industries in this region. Europe occupied the majority of the worldwide bioplastics and biopolymers industry in 2020 and is predicted to continue to grow significantly in the foreseen period. This regional expansion is attributed to the presence of the major industry players in the region that are involved in the supply of cost-effective and environmentally friendly bioplastics and biopolymers. The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to offer significant expansion opportunities for the bioplastics and biopolymers industry. The region is the center of the food and beverage and automotive industries, which would improve the call for products and stimulate the expansion of the industry.

The bioplastics & biopolymers market comprises major players such as NatureWorks (Italy), Braskem (Brazil), BASF (Germany), Total Corbion (Netherlands), Novamont (Italy), Biome Bioplastics (UK), Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation (Japan), Biotec (Germany), Toray Industries (Japan), and Plantic Technologies (Australia), Arkema (France), Cardia Bioplastics (Australia), Futerro (Belgium), FKUR Kunstsoff (Germany), Green Dot Bioplastics (US), PTT MCC Biochem (Thailand), Succinity (Germany), Synbra Technology (Netherland), Tianan Biologic Materials (China), Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials (China).

This report offers the current product and services market evaluation and the future estimation of the market. It helps us understand the market better through size anticipation and CAGR calculation to estimate the next market. It has a broader segmentation for better understanding of the enterprising of the market at a low level by segregating the market into smaller sectors.

Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

